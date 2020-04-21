ACP Pradyuman and CID Funny Memes That Will Make Even Shivaji Satam Laugh Out Loud

ACP Pradyuman Funny Memes (File Image)

One of the characters of Sony Entertainment’s hugely popular show CID, which was played by noted actor Shivaji Satam was that of ACP Pradyuman – the leader of the CID unit. The smartest in this sleuths breed, ACP Pradyuman was the one who could think one step ahead of the criminals. Who could forget his catchy lines like ‘Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai Daya’ or coming back from the dead on many occasions? Over time, CID did suffer from creativity issues as the cases became monotonous at time. But one is where it grew infinitely was on social media where it became a subject of bone tickling memes. Shivaji Satam Birthday Special: From CID to Nayak, 5 Best Roles of the Veteran Star That Prove His Diverse Acting Skills (Watch Videos).

The central character of CID memes again is our very own ACP Praduyman whose serious face and funny lines delivered in signature CID style often leaves us in splits. Basically, the character of ACP Pradyuman is like a complete package, and our timelines are flooded by his memes be it any occasion. Here we take a look at some of the funny ACP Pradyuman memes. Shivaji Satam Excited for CID's Return To Television, Says 'Everywhere I Go Today, People Recognise Me As ACP Pradyuman'

Pata Lagao

Why does ACP Pradyuman always talk to the camera and not to his employees. pic.twitter.com/TeRIBjH4kZ — Sanidhya (@Sanidhy36828991) April 21, 2020

Shivaji Satam Is Boss

ACP Pradyuman : born on this day! Shivaji Satam, renowned for his work in TV shows, films like Uttarayan & the play Dhyani Mani pic.twitter.com/6EXnRp2TPq — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 21, 2020

Nobody, Literally Nobody

No one : Literally no one : Acp pradyuman : find us matlab dhundo Hume pic.twitter.com/6iCZ7faapE — 💫kathaaa💫 (@daffahojaosaare) April 18, 2020

CID, which ran for 21 years and lasted 1547 episodes had few parallels in terms of viewership. The show was a colossal name when it came to the crime genre in India’s entertainment industry. Back in 1998 when TV shows were expanding its space with different experiments, this show proved to be a path breaker. Characters like Daya, Abhijeet and of course, ACP Pradyuman became a household name. The storyline was fresh for the 90s kid growing up who quickly became hooked to the show. With a pinch of comedy in between largely serious moments, the show had everything people looked forward.

Speaking of the show returning to the channel during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, lead actor Shivaji Satam, who played the enigmatic ACP Pradyuman in the show told TOI, "It makes me happy and joyous that people will again get to see and experience CID. It ran for 22 years -- that’s not something you can achieve with poor content. Our stories were so engaging for people."