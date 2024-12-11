Ghost stories continue to capture our attention till date, as they push up to tap into the world of the unknown and the supernatural. Even though they are eerie, ghost stories have a certain thrill that always keeps us on the edge of our seats. Whether they are part of folklore, tales of haunted places, or hair-raising stories of spirits, ghost stories will never cease to captivate. We often come across stories of haunted places. What if we told you there is a haunted mansion in Matheran? Yes, the quaint and quiet hill station houses a mansion said to be haunted by the ghost of a wealthy Indian businessman and philanthropist, Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy. If you are planning your next getaway, make it offbeat and visit the hill station for a fun adventure. But be warned, the supernatural legends and tales of the unknown have left visitors with spine-chilling experiences. So, without further ado, let’s dive right in. Saffron BPO Gurgaon Ghost Story: Who Is Rose? Know the Terrifying Story of Haunted Call Center Office Where a Dead Girl Worked for 6 Months Before Her Mysterious Disappearance.

Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy was born in Dhoraji, the Princely State of Gondal (now Gujarat), in 1846, to a very poor Dawoodi Bohra family. He started selling match boxes at the age of 13 in order to earn a living. But in a classic rags to riches story, he received help from two important people in his early life. The first person was Seth Lukmanji, and the other was an Englishman named Lt. Smith, who helped him succeed.

Later, through sheer dedication, discipline, and hard work, he became one of the largest cotton manufacturers and wealthiest men in India. He even established many factories and mills that supplied the British soldiers with tents, shoes, and uniforms.

In 1987, he was appointed the ‘Sheriff of Mumbai’ and ‘Justice of Peace.’ He was made the first president of the Muslim League for a while and presided over its first session in Karachi in 1907. He was honoured with the title of ‘Qaisare-Hind’ in 1900. In 1907, the British government made him a knight and conferred him with the title ‘Sir.’ He made a generous contribution to the construction of the Neral-Matheran railway line, and it was his son who accomplished the herculean task in seven years.

Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy Haunted Mansion

There are several famous spots in Matheran, but none as famous as the mansion of Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy. The mansion was built in the early 1900s; however, after his death, the mansion was abandoned, and as there was no caretaker, it was left to rot. Now, this is where things get spooky! According to the locals, the mansion is haunted by the ghost of Sir Adamjee, and it is said that he still wanders the empty halls of the mansion. That's not all! Some locals and tourists claim they have experienced chills around the place. Some have claimed that they have seen spirits.

Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy Abandoned Haunted Mansion in Matheran

Though many people have claimed to see spirits or have had supernatural experiences, there is no evidence or proof of actual ghost sightings. Hence the mystery of the Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy haunted mansion remains unsolved. It is also a possibility that, as Matheran is a well-conserved place and brimming with lush greenery, people might feel a drop in temperatures.

