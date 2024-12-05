We have always been captivated by ghost stories and spine-chilling incidents. Unexplained incidents, eerie sounds, and weird experiences or sightings often have us questioning what is real and what is not. They leave us wondering about the fine line between life and death. We have come across stories of several haunted places, and the Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one such place. But why do they say the place is haunted? Indian actress Bhakti Barve’s story is a tragic and mysterious tale. Bhakti Barve was a popular and celebrated actress who was known for her work in theatre and cinema. Unfortunately, she met her untimely demise in a car accident near the Bhatan Tunnel on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Samara From ‘The Ring’ True Ghost Story: Is Samara Morgan Real? Know the Chilling Story and Legend That Inspired the Cult Horror Flick.

Is Bhakti Barve Ghost Story Real?

For long, people believe that the Pune Express Highway is haunted. So, what is the story behind it? Bhakti Barve passed away in a car accident near the Bhatan Tunnel on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway on February 12, 2001. She was returning to Mumbai from her performance in Wai when the incident occurred. While her death was caused by the accident, it sparked haunting stories about the tunnel that continue to fascinate people till date. The tunnel for long has been associated with supernatural occurrences and incidents. Many believe that her spirit haunts the tunnel. Many travellers and drivers have shared unsettling stories of strange sights, seeing shadowy figures, and hearing mysterious noises echoing through the tunnel, especially at night. Many travellers have even claimed feeling a sudden chill or uneasiness in the tunnel.

From all the incidents, one particular incident stands out. A driver passing the tunnel at night suddenly came across a woman dressed in a saree. He stopped the truck to check on her, thinking she was a traveller. However, when he looked at her, she seemed calm but had fear in her eyes. Suddenly he heard a loud scream of a woman, which caused him to panic. After hearing the scream, he panicked, started feeling dizzy, and fell from the truck. The next day, the police found his truck and him lying dead next to it. The story soon spread around, and people believed it was the spirit of the actress trying to bring his attention to her sadness. This is only one of the several incidents.

Mystery Of Bhakti Barve & Bhatan Tunnel

Haunted Mumbai-Pune Express Highway

Is the Pune Express Highway Haunted?

Many believe that the Pune Express Highway is indeed haunted. Whether rooted in tales passed down through generations or whether it is really haunted, people are fascinated by the unknown. The expressway, which opened in 2001, has seen its fair share of accidents, particularly near the tunnels like Bhatan. The accidents have contributed to its reputation as being haunted.

The mystery of Bhakti Barve’s connection to the Bhatan tunnel remains unsolved. But it continues to captivate people’s imaginations to date and keeps her memory alive.

