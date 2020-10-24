Dussehra 2020 festival is on October 24. The celebration good over evil, Dussehra is extremely significant among the Hindu devotees in India. This year, the festive season has been affected globally. Because of the pandemic, many events are being cancelled, and public gatherings are a big no-no this time. But there can be no restrictions for netizens sharing hilarious videos on the internet, right? Ahead of Dussehra 2020, two clips are going crazy viral on social media, cracking the users online. One shows a Ravana effigy being carried on top of Ambulance and the other captures Ravan dancing at a Ramlila event in Punjab. Both the videos are receiving hilarious responses online as they go viral.

Ravana Effigy Viral Video

Ravana has tested Covid positive.😂 pic.twitter.com/MhcsV6cDgs — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) October 24, 2020

Ravana effigies are burnt on Dussehra festival, to honour Lord Rama’s victory over Lanka King Ravan. But when a video of a Ravana effigy was shared on social media, people had many reactions to give, ahead of the festival. The clip shows the giant effigy being carried on an ambulance on full speed. Some even joked that if Ravana is tested positive for COVID-19. IAS officer, Awanish Sharan shared the video on Twitter which captures the hilarious scene and netizens cannot stop cracking up jokes on the whole situation.

Ravan Doing Bhangra at Ramlila in Punjab

Ramlila in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/H0jenQQChZ — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) October 24, 2020

While most of Ramlila events are being cancelled or gone virtual for the devotees, this video of Ravan dancing at the event is tickling the funny bones of netizens. It captures the scene of Ravana, enjoying his time by doing Bhangra over Punjabi beats and you cannot miss to watch it for the world. It is not immediately known, when the video was taken. Journalist Aman Singh Chhina shared it on Twitter. People in the crowd can be seen maskless and not following any social distance among them, which is quite worrisome.

Aren’t they hilarious? We may not have the usual celebration of festivals this year, but funny moments like the above keep up the spirit of the festival. We hope you are enjoying the festive time in your own way, while still adhering to the protocols of COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).