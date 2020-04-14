Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar With a Stunning Sand Art, Twitterati Also Joins in Remembering The Architect of The Indian Constitution

BR Ambedkar Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand Twitter)

The birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh. He worked against the caste system in Pune and was the voice of Dalit movement in India. On the day, people remember the great works of the social reformer that helped in uplifting people who were considered to be from the backward classes of the society. On Ambedkar Jayanti 2020, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art he had earlier made to commemorate the occasion. People have also taken to Twitter paying tributes to the great leader. #AmbedkarJayanti and #BhimJayanti are among top trends on Twitter. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, posthumously for his contributions to the upliftment of the Dalit community. Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Messages in Hindi: 129 Bhim Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wishes to Celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art with the caption, "My heartfelt tributes to scholar, social reformer & the chief architect of the Indian Constitution "Bharat Ratna" Baba Sahab Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. One of my SandArt .#AmbedkarJayanti." Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Dr BR Ambedkar Sand Art on His Birth Anniversary:

My heartfelt tributes to scholar, social reformer & the chief architect of the Indian Constitution "Bharat Ratna" Baba Sahab Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. One of my SandArt .#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/n9nT2BeUC1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 14, 2020

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

“We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” My tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution and torchbearer of social justice on his birth anniversary. #ambedkarjayanti pic.twitter.com/sERRDZ75Nh — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020 Marks 129th Birth Anniversary of BR Ambedkar:

Knowledge of Ocean , Architect of Indian constitution, The man behind every depressed people rights. Happy 129th Birth anniversary of Dr.Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/3WYn2PhBlO — Er. Tushar Kumar (@Kumartushar8796) April 14, 2020

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020:

Tributes to the Architect of The Indian Constitution:

Tributes to the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr B R Ambedkar. Babasaheb defied all odds & ills of our society and fought for the rights of not just his own community but everyone of us. He got us our rights to challenge the oligarchy. #IAmAmbedkar #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/Jp5lxHiHOQ — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) April 14, 2020

Remembering the Great Leader:

Signature that changed millions of the lives.#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4OleiGRdXc — Vivek Maheshwari (@vivek_pariya) April 14, 2020

Tributes to the Great Soul:

Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his ideals continue to inspire. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/0gPRZAhc1i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2020

Ambedkar Jayanti is also known as Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday in India since 2015. Ambedkar made significant contributions toward the establishment of India, drafting of the Constitution and gave ideas for the foundation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In 1956, Ambedkar converted to Buddhism. BR Ambedkar was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.

Ambedkar died after being bed-ridden for a brief time in 1954. He suffered from diabetes and his health worsened the following year. Ambedkar completed the final manuscript of his book on Buddhism ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’ in December 1956 during this time. Three days later, on 6 December, he passed away in his sleep at his home in Delhi. His birth anniversary is widely observed by the Dalit community in India.