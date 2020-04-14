Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Messages in Hindi: 129 Bhim Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Wishes to Celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar Birth Anniversary

BR Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ambedkar Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, known as the Father of The Indian Constitution. It falls on April 14 every year. On this day, BR Ambedkar is honoured for his work towards uplifting the backward community. The social reformer, who is also a Dalit, is widely known for being the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. On BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2020, we bring to you BR Ambedkar Jayanti messages in Hindi which you can send your friends and family. Ambedkar Jayanti is also known as Bhim Jayanti. Followers of BR Ambedkar organise events remembering the works of BR Ambedkar. On Ambedkar Jayanti 2020, we bring to you 129 Bhim Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send your closed ones. You can also send these wishes and greetings celebrating the occasion. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

Ambedkar worked towards uplifting the untouchables, women and labourers. Being a Dalit himself, he grew up understanding how people of the backward classes were treated differently. People can share these new Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 HD images, wallpaper, messages, SMS, Instagram Stories and Hike Stickers to celebrate the observance.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Jinhone Duniya Se Alag Hokar Ladi Ladai Kamzor Ke Liye, Aise the Humare Bhim Rao, Jinhone Kiya Nyochavar Apna Jeevan Auron Ke Liye. Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Khoyi Unhone Apni Neend Jis Se Hua Hai Roshan Jeevan Humara, Wo Unka Hi Toh Sangharsh Tha Jisne Diya Hai Humein Ek Behtarin Kal, Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Phoolon Ki Kahani Likhi Hai Baharon Ne, Raaton Ki Kahani Likhi Hai Sitaron Ne. Hum Nahin Hain Kisi Se Bhi Kam Kyunki Humari Kahani Ambedkar Sahib Ne Likhi Hai. Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Jo Chale Gaye Wo Bhim the, Jo Humare Liye Lade Wo Bhim the, Jinhone Kiya Itna Bada Parivartan Who Bhim the, Itihaas Jo Hum Padhte Hain Who Banane Wale Bhim The! Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

