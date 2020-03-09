Holi 2020: Amul Celebrates The Festival of Colours With a 'Khilao, Peela Lao' Topical Ad! (View Pic)

Amul's Holi ad (Photo Credits: Amul Twitter)

Indian dairy brand Amul is celebrating Holi in the most colourful way. They have released a topical ad portraying the spirit of the festival. It shows the Amul mascot smearing colour on a friend celebrating the festival. The ad has 'Holi masti, wholly maska! Khilao, peela lao!' written on it. It was shared with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Celebrating the festival of colours!" The ad was quick to garner the attention of social media users who commented praised the ad-makers. Amul's ad in fact shows the fun-filled Holi celebrations. Amul is known for their topical ads which depict various social, cultural and religious events in the country. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Holi is a Hindu festival celebrated widely in India. North India witnesses week-long grand celebrations during Holi. The festival calls for varying celebrations across the country. Holika Dahan 2020 is observed on March 9 followed by Holi on March 10. People burn with old things in the bonfire ushering in new things in their lives. The entire household comes together to celebrate Holi in India. Hindu communities and others living across countries celebrate the festival with grand celebrations. Holi 2020 Memes Trend on Twitter! Ahead of Dhulandi, Netizens Share Funny Jokes on the Festival of Colours.

Amul Topical Ad Celebrating Holi:

Holi witnesses large scale celebrations across India. People along with their families and friends celebrate the occasion. Special food including delicacies is prepared on this day. People wish each other saying 'Happy Holi'. They also send Holi wishes and messages to near and dear ones through social media platforms. As we celebrate Holi we wish you a very safe and Happy Holi!