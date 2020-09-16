Ever since Apple iPad Air 4 & iPad 8 amongst other products were launched at the "Time Flies" event, funny memes and jokes have taken over social media. New products including the Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen monitor were unveiled. However, people didn't get to see the iPhone 12 and for various other reasons, Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions, memes and jokes. he "Time Flies" virtual show did not see the much anticipated iPhone 2020 while some pictures of iPhone 12 were leaked online. For obvious reasons, Twitter was abuzz with different reactions, memes and jokes.

There were no phones announced during Apple's special "Time Flies" event on Tuesday because of COVID-19, the production elements were being hit causing delays. It is being said that the design for Apple's iPhone piggy-backed off the previous iPod. Much of Apple's success in the non-PC market today can be traced back to the iPod, and the iPhone and its offshoots have been convenient successors. Moreover, on Tuesday night, Twitter introduced a new feature: a unique animation for likes on tweets that featured the hashtag #AppleEvent. The like button swirls into a colourful heart when someone likes a tweet with the hashtag #AppleEvent. Android users didn't take it well. Basically, Twitter had a field day on "Time Flies" event:

Me searching for the iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yzGaeW1l7e — Ronaldo Amaya (@ronyamaya) September 15, 2020

Introducing the new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/qyCn5MZNZo — Mark Tan ひ (@MarkTanTheGOAT) August 24, 2020

Seeing Iphone 12 trending when I got Iphone 11 last month pic.twitter.com/ieY84IEJdu — Victoria (@victoriughhhhhh) August 24, 2020

The Apple CEO and Apple engineer team looking at how dumb we are for expecting announcement of the new iPhone 12 at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/VKELcA361n — 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐗 ☾ ✨ BETTY Era (@folkloreisaoty) September 15, 2020

How I feel after watching the entire live fir IPhone 12 and not getting to see it #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uH53PQHuyU — siona🐉 (@dramaaqweenn) September 15, 2020

Watched the whole event expecting a new iPhone. 🙂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/fdfY4FHxTp — Zaki (@zakstar97) September 15, 2020

Now, just nine days after the reveal of the updated iPhone SE, new photos have leaked of what seems to be the iPhone 12. The photos show details of the casings and various sizes of the different iPhone 12 models that will be available. Prices are also shown, with different ranges for the four different models.

