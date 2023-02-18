Mumbai, February 18: A train journey for a few commuters turned into a disgusting and horrifying experience on Valentine's Day, February 14, after a couple forgot where they were and started getting on with each other. The couple's explicit sex act was caught on camera on a train on Sydney’s T9 Northern Line, which runs from Hornsby to Northern Sydney. Some passengers alleged that they heard “swallowing noises” during their Valentine’s Day 2023 commute. UK: Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman in Liverpool City Centre Sparks Police Probe, Identified by His Girlfriend.

The horrified passengers called out the pair’s public display of affection, only to watch it escalate to an obscene “sex act.” "Stop doing what you're doing right now, please. Put your clothes back on please, thank you," one irritated commuter was heard telling a couple in the viral video. Several passengers were forced to change seats after they heard "sucking noises." Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman on Busy Street in Thailand's Pattaya, Video Goes Viral.

As per the report, the train conductor, over the train loudspeaker, told them to stop their act. “I know it’s Valentine’s Day, but please be respectful of the passengers around you,” a guard told the couple, according to the witness. While Sydney is no stranger to obscenity, this couple's Valentine's Day quest topped them all.

