Super Bowl 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Shakira's Tongue to Tom Brady, Check Out the Most Hilarious Posts

The Super Bowl has kickstarted and netizens have already found their fodder for memes. Super Bowl memes have already started taking over social media. For those who don't know what Superbowl is, you must know that it is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) played in January and February. the game is said to have been created as part of the merger agreement between the NFL and its rival the American Football League (AFL).

However, apart from the interesting game, some of the funny Super Bowl memes and are going viral online. One of the top memes that have won hearts online is that of Shakira. It was from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime set. Shakira's tongue wiggling action has turned into a meme and we can't get enough of it. Mid-choreography, the singer turned to the camera and just did the most unexpected thing.

Most memes revolve around Tom Brady, ever since the quarterback's interesting contract situation has made him a free agent this year. While Brady's professional football career is still a bit uncertain, some are even wondering if he is planning to retire. Regardless, people are celebrating his absence from the Superbowl. Check out some of the best Superbowl memes online.

Same

Not sure what Shakira did here but I’m still into it pic.twitter.com/xx2X7jxOOS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 3, 2020

LOL

Me in the bathroom mirror at the bar #pepsihalftime pic.twitter.com/9YNRAHgZfp — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) February 3, 2020

ROFL

What babies see when I try to make them laugh pic.twitter.com/dYOKJZBnuI — ✨☁️OUTTA POCKET QUEEN☁️✨ (@missuniversal91) February 3, 2020

Can't stop laughing!

@adambrabant1 @Dread_the_Red I hate Tom Brady, but your point is spot on. Weak meme. — Truth Seeker (@RockBoa3) January 29, 2020

Who Did This?

Hilarious

Derek Carr trying to get in the Raiders facility after Brady steals his key and takes his spot: pic.twitter.com/LTd69QSjfS — LV (@LVVisualss) February 2, 2020

While these jokes are funny, this year Jay-Z and Beyonce received flak. When Demi Lovato was performing the national anthem at the recently concluded Super Bowl 2020, Jay-Z and Beyonce remained seated during the same. Not just Beyonce and Jay-Z even their daughter, Blue Ivy ignored the national anthem and did not stand up.