It's not even been a week and Bella Thorne has already raked a whopping $2 million (148,332,480.83 INR). The Pornhub award-winning director took Instagram by storm after she announced she will be joining the XXX social media platform and now reports have it that she is making money hand over fist in the first week on OnlyFans itself. The former Disney star is charges $20 (1,485INR) a month for her exclusive content. These can include anything from a nude picture to a video. She has also leaking her own nudes on social media in response to the Twitter hackers in the past and now she broke records by making $1 million (74,854,014 INR) on her first day on OnlyFans. The social media site is known for allowing you to subscribe XXX rated exclusive content by adult stars, celebs and influencers. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

As per the Los Angeles Times reports Bella Thorne caused the OnlyFans to temporarily crash on her first day because of the huge response. Thorne had announced on Instagram her debut on OnlyFans by saying, "Excuse me, I have an announcement.’ The video saw the star posing in a bikini, while wearing a diamond-encrusted necklace reading ‘sex’" to which OnlyFans commented: "Welcome to our OnlyFans family Bella 😊 We’re super excited you’re here".

For those who do not know, unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is a little more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

