Bengaluru Twitter User Celebrates Shab-e-Barat 2020 With Beef Dish, Roasts Netizen Who Complains Against Her to The Police

Beef on Shab-e-barat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shab-e-Baraat, one of the most important festivals for the people of the Muslim community was marked on April 9 this year. Most festive celebrations are often marked with good feast and dishes. A woman in Bengaluru celebrated the festive occasion with some beef, but looks like someone could not see it. When the woman put up a picture of enjoying beef on the eve of Shab-e-Barat, a Twitter user reported her to Bangalore police. The woman did not budge but instead roasted the netizen, giving him back a befitting answer. If you are wondering whether beef consumption is legal here, a Bill to ban the slaughter has not been passed yet. Beef Row: Kerala Tourism's Tweet on Beef Ularthiyathu Recipe, CT Ravi's 'Welcome to Karnataka' Response Trigger Twitter War Over Eating Habits.

Consumption of beef has been a point of controversy in India for long. So when someone decided to show it off, another user reported it to the police. Twitter user @blissfehmi uploaded a picture of a beef delicacy on her Twitter with a caption, "Shab-e-Barat Mubarak. Nazar mat lagana .... Beef". Her tweet was quoted to Bangalore police by another user @A76880614. The woman was quick to take note and decided to not stay quiet and give it back to the user. She quoted his tweet and questioned if it was her money and she was eating it at her own expense, why did he have to involve the police.

Check The Woman's Tweet on Enjoying Beef For Shab-e-Barat:

Here's The Reply to Twitter User Who Reported Her:

Mera beef, mai paise di, kahoongi gi bhi mai hi, tu kon hota hai police valo ko davat dene vala. https://t.co/5fAbCI2dYC — 😷😷 (@blissfehmi) April 9, 2020

A lot of Twitter uses supported her in the comments. The subject of beef ban has been mired in controversy for years. Although some states have prohibited the slaughter of cattle across the country. In the state of Karnataka, in August 2019, there was a move to bring in a Bill to ban the slaughter and sale of cattle. It is the 2010 anti-cow slaughter bill, however, it was rejected back then.

States Where Beef Consumption is Legal in India

In Assam, cow slaughter is allowed after issuing a ‘fit-for-slaughter’ certificate at designated places. In Bihar, slaughter cows, bulls, bullocks older than 15 years is allowed. In Delhi, buffalo meat is allowed. In Madhya Pradesh, buffaloes can be killed. Buffalo slaughter is allowed in Maharashtra. In Uttar Pradesh, buffaloes can be killed. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and West Bengal are the states where there are no restrictions on cow slaughter.