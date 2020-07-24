Bindi Irwin is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. The beloved daughter of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin is as much an enthusiast of wildlife as her father. The conservationist member of the Irwin family is also a lovely dancer and TV host. With a side of glamour to her, she has never forgotten her connection to the wildlife conservation. Born on July 24, 1988, she turns 22 years old today and on this day, we have got you interesting trivia about her life and facts that you may not have known. Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin's Daughter Bindi Irwin Writes Sweet Note For Late Father as She Prepares to Walk Down The Aisle.

Bindi's name is Bindi Sue Irwin and it comes after Steve Irwin's favourite crocodile at the Australia Zoo. Sue, is the name of late family dog who died of cancer.

She appeared on TV from an early age, from just 2 years old. She would be a regular on her father's TV shows The Crocodile Hunter Diaries.

Homeschooled until 2014, she completed a Certificate III in Business and was pursuing Certificate III in Tourism.

She was a host of wildlife documentary kids show called Bindi the Jungle Girl.

She also released two child fitness DVDs

In August 2015 she participated in American reality television series Dancing with the Stars. She and her partner Derek Hough were the winners of the season.

She and her partner Derek Hough were the winners of the season. Bindi has advocated working constantly for wildlife preservation. She had revealed in an interview that she hopes to manage the Australia Zoo someday which is currently being looked after by her mother Terri.

Bindi recently married Chandler Powell, a professional wakeboarder in a private ceremony on March 25, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).