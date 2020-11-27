The day after Thanksgiving is extremely important to shoppers in the United States of America. After all, this is the time, when brands, e-commerce sites, and other retailers come up with amazing discounts and offer on various products. Black Friday marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the US. Where Thanksgiving 2020 saw a low-key celebration, brands have gone online to pitch its sales and discounts to maintain its tradition while ensuring shoppers’ safety for Black Friday 2020. However, the scene outside many GameStop stores was different. Pictures and videos show gamers spent hours in long queues, camping outside shops to get their hands on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series in the Black Friday 2020 best deals for video games.

Black Friday 2020 sales, will go live in the next few hours. Again, a few other brands have already announced its big discounts for various products. The American electronics retail company GameStop too announced great deals on the video games for gamers. The Black Friday 2020 sale at Game Stop is from November 26 to November 29, and they are giving up to 50% off on the season’s best games. The discounts are available both in-store and online, and delivery charges are free.

Here's Game Stop's Tweet:

The moment, the electronics retail company announced its big sale for Black Friday, gamers went crazy. Videos and pictures out various Game Stop stores show eager shoppers spending hours camping outside on the hope of securing the latest consoles on Black Friday. Some even brought mattresses and bedding and spent the night outside, missing Thanksgiving meals. Dedication!

Check Pics:

I just want somebody to love me like these guys love the #Ps5. They skipped Thanksgiving meal to camp outside of @GameStop for 24hrs in Norfolk. They brought mattresses and bedding. Been here since 6am. Dedication. pic.twitter.com/lEkf2DuvAy — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 27, 2020

Gamers in Queue

“It’s going to be worth it.” People line up to be among the first inside @GameStop in Hartford when it opens Friday at 7:00am. They’re looking to pick up the hot new console @PlayStation 5. Though it’s not clear how many units the store has. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/OLr88xidUN — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 27, 2020

More Pics

While normal Thanksgiving shopping lines were almost nonexistent today, a few people are spending the night outside local GameStop stores, hoping to snag an Xbox or PlayStation. Any guesses on what time the people in front got there? pic.twitter.com/fuycJrwoLi — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) November 27, 2020

Watch Video From the Scene

We Hope They Get the Game

One guy told me he drove to ELEVEN @GameStop in #HamptonRoads and this was the shortest line. They are hoping for either the #Ps5 or #XboxSeriesX when the store opens 7am Friday. pic.twitter.com/GeVynenRmq — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 27, 2020

Read the Tweet Caption

I came to GameStop just bc I was curious if anyone was in line for the ps5 Black Friday launch... first guy has been here since Wednesday 3pm 😭#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/evvVrgcrL0 — 𝔞𝔩𝔪𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 (@almendraoffair) November 27, 2020

Camping

More #BlackFriday shoppers trying to get a #PS5. This mother & son have been camped outside of this Thornton #GameStop since 4pm Wednesday. Karen Morfitt & I with a preview of #HolidayShopping tomorrow - @CBSDenver 10pm. #COVID19 #BlackFriday2020 pic.twitter.com/91EM3PYMo7 — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) November 27, 2020

Now it is a good time to get a console if you have been on the fence with several big-hitting games. Not only video games, but other brands are also showering the biggest discounts for various products so that shoppers can buy, and save big on Black Friday 2020 sale.

