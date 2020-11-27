The day after Thanksgiving is extremely important to shoppers in the United States of America. After all, this is the time, when brands, e-commerce sites, and other retailers come up with amazing discounts and offer on various products. Black Friday marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the US. Where Thanksgiving 2020 saw a low-key celebration, brands have gone online to pitch its sales and discounts to maintain its tradition while ensuring shoppers’ safety for Black Friday 2020. However, the scene outside many GameStop stores was different. Pictures and videos show gamers spent hours in long queues, camping outside shops to get their hands on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series in the Black Friday 2020 best deals for video games.

Black Friday 2020 sales, will go live in the next few hours. Again, a few other brands have already announced its big discounts for various products. The American electronics retail company GameStop too announced great deals on the video games for gamers. The Black Friday 2020 sale at Game Stop is from November 26 to November 29, and they are giving up to 50% off on the season’s best games. The discounts are available both in-store and online, and delivery charges are free.

The moment, the electronics retail company announced its big sale for Black Friday, gamers went crazy. Videos and pictures out various Game Stop stores show eager shoppers spending hours camping outside on the hope of securing the latest consoles on Black Friday. Some even brought mattresses and bedding and spent the night outside, missing Thanksgiving meals. Dedication!

Now it is a good time to get a console if you have been on the fence with several big-hitting games. Not only video games, but other brands are also showering the biggest discounts for various products so that shoppers can buy, and save big on Black Friday 2020 sale.

