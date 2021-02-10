Unless you have been living under a rock, there is a good chance you have stumbled across K-Pop band, BLACKPINK. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group is only rising ever since debuted in the industry in 2016. The band has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with the likes of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez on a gruelling journey. While each member has their own charm on the K-Pop fandom Blinks; it is Jennie whose charismatic presence in music videos has fans going weak in their knees. For the fifth day of Valentine Week 2021 celebration, we could think of no one but Jennie as our ultimate crush of the day (well, for fans, she is an everyday crush!).

Just how it was Rosé our crush for Rose Day, to celebrate Teddy Day, it has to be Jennie. A Chanel lover, her cutesy expressions and ultra-charming looks have fans in awe of the K-Pop singer. Whether you are single or in a relationship, there can be no better time to shower your love to the Blackpink queen, whose singing, energetic performance as a rapper, fashion and more keep all of us hooked. Not to mention her YouTube channel, through which fans now get more glimpses of her daily life!

Born and raised in South Korea before moving to New Zealand at age eight, Jennie Kim is a rapper, a vocalist and a brand ambassador for Chanel (just casually). The one of the girls to have a solo release, she was also the first Korean soloist to perform at Coachella in 2019. A mix of sophistication and casual, the K-Pop singer sure knows how to rule hearts. Her expressions are cute as a teddy bear, and her obsession with toys are never hidden! Do you remember the time when Jennie was captured stealing the teddy bear that a fan wanted to give Jisoo? The sight made fans go aww!

Queen of Chanel

Channel Chanel!

Girl on Fire!

Cutesy!

Giving Fans the Holiday Vibe!

Remember This Look? Blinks?

Comfort Over Fashion!

We love the Blackpink star, and could not think of any better way to celebrate Valentine Week but appreciate the K-Pop girls and their massive fan followers. So, Happy Jennie Day, Blinks!

