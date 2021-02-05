Blackpink—a girl band that has redefined the South Korean music industry. It is no hidden fact, that the girls are dominating the world. Music, lyrics, choreography, fashion and more, everything is on point. Each of the members—Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé enjoy a massive fan following. Blinks go to any length to ensure their K-Pop idols are recognised. Now that we are celebrating Valentine Week 2021, it is appropriate even more that we talk about your K-Pop celebrity crush. For Rose Day 2021, it has to be Blackpink Rosé. No, it’s not only her name that makes her an ideal crush of the day. A mixture of sugar, spice and everything nice, this K-Pop singer has been stealing hearts ever since her debut.

Roseanne Park, better known as Rosé, may be surrounded by glitz and glamour, but the 23-year-old is probably the quietest member of Blackpink. Blinks have always seen the other members' funny side, but this K-Pop star is often shy, making her fans fall for her even more. The main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group, her style know-how is more than par with her extraordinary voice and impressive dance moves. She recently released her solo music video teaser and debuted the song at the virtual concert ‘The Show.’

The K-Pop girls have always shown their interest in labels and fashion giants. Rosé is no less! Her sartorial picks, delicate smile, and more, the 23-year-old is adored by the Blinks. She is the epitome of oomph and subtlety at the same time, and we can’t stop crushing on her! For Rose Day 2021, she indeed makes the ultimate crush of the day.

Rocking in the Fuzzy Puff!

There's Never Too Puffy Sleeves

Enjoying Her Pink Day!

Channel Chanel

Bold But Ladylike!

Netflix and Chill

Ready to Rock!

It was in 2016 when she made on stage debut, and Roseanne officially became Rosé. We cannot thank enough to her father who signed her up for the 2012 YG Entertainment Audition in Sydney. That’s when it all started! Celebrate the first day of Valentine Week 2021, with your ultimate crush Rosé.

