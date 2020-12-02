The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are seeing popularity like never before. When the world is reeling in a pandemic, the artists are trying to give hope and resilience through their music. It is no wonder that ‘Life Goes’ from the latest album BE debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one. At a time, when the boy band is rewriting South Korean music history, the East Asian country seems to protect their music, giving them a special recognition, when it comes to serving in the military. South Korea’s parliament passed a bill to allow globally recognised K-Pop stars such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. With the new BTS Law, ARMY rejoiced the announcement.

According to reports, in South Korea, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for about two years, as part of the country’s efforts to guard against North Korea. The amendment to the Military Service Act was designed to provide exceptions for the K-Pop artists who improve the country’s cultural status and boost the economy. The country allows eligible students to defer their duties up to age 28 and has granted exemptions for high-profile classical musicians and athletes who won Olympic medals or gold at the Asian Games.

So far, no K-Pop stars had received exemptions before the bill. The new bill will ensure entertainers can defer their service to age 30. BTS oldest member, 27-year-old Jin, is nearing the enlistment. With the law in place, he gets a few years more and so the band, as they are at the stage of revolutionising South Korean music. BTS has recently earned Grammy nomination with its song Dynamite. Since its launching in 2013, the boy band has driven the global K-Pop craze. The announcement was like a K-Pop music hit to the ears of the ARMY. They took to Twitter to share their excitement!

Check Tweets:

[BTS LAW] You know you're relevant, when the country you lived in creates a new law named after you. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Hbmm9NZuNo — TIN⁷ᴮᴱ | #LifeGoesOn1onHot100 🔥 (@Seokjiniverse__) December 2, 2020

ARMY Rejoices!

Yo yo yo!!! The New BTS Law is passed in SKorea! Which means Jin's military service is postponed till he is 30! ARMY REJOICE! 👏 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FWJ8xutRBO — ᴮᴱArunpathi (@arunpathib) December 2, 2020

BTS Law!

BTS LAW... i can't even say a thing😚 pic.twitter.com/Mk8VmQLr7m — Lyz⁷ (@jiminssipabo13) December 2, 2020

Totally

you know how powerful bts is when a "BTS LAW" is now existing... — 𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐚 ❼ | 𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒆𝒔 ᵒⁿ (@bangtanicksm) December 2, 2020

Fans Can't Keep Calm!

BTS’ value to South Korea’s image and its economy is hard to overstate. The band have done their fellow Koreans and fans proud with their amazing lyrics, fashion, choreography and more. It is widely expected now that the boys of BTS will be allowed to postpone their military service and remain under the command of their fans, ARMY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).