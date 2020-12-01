BTS' "Life Goes On" is at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Their new album ‘BE’ has been debuted on the famous Top 200 Albums chart, in the weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. In addition to that, the band also received yet another No. 1 smash on the Hot 100. Also, BTS is the first group to land two different albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S. BTS' 'Life Goes On' Lead Song From Latest Album BE Becomes Most Shazamed Song in The World! K-Pop Fan Army Cannot Stop Praising This Jungkook-Directed Track.

According to the chart company itself, BTS claimed seven spots on this week’s Hot 100. The band has never received so many in the past. Also, no other musical acts from their home country South Korea has been able to do the same. Followed by 'Life Goes On' at No. 1 comes 'Dynamite' which returns to the top 10 and settles at No. 3.

BTS is now the first group to land two different albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The boy-band is the fifth album to enter hit the No. 1 spot on the music chart. According to reports, it took BTS two years and six months to stake their claim over the No. 1 spot. Their race to the top began with ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ in June 2018, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. BTS & the Beauty of Words! Not Only ‘I Purple You,’ 10 Words, Phrases & Meanings You Should Know to Join the K-Pop ARMY.lif

The last music band to top the Billboard 200 with five consecutive albums was The Beatles. The band had hit the No. 1 spot five times between July 30, 1966, and December 28, 1968. The Beatles also hold the record for a group to earn five No. 1 positions in just under one year and five months. BTS' songs on the latest Hot 100 include "Life Goes On" No. 1, "Dynamite" on No. 3 (up from No. 14; spent three weeks at No. 1), "Blue & Grey" on No. 13, "Stay" on No. 22, "Fly to My Room" on No. 69, "Telepathy" on No. 70 and "Dis-ease" on No. 72.

