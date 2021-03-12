K-Pop ARMYs are beyond proud, as their favourite boy band BTS just made another record. They have earned the 2020’s IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) Global Album Sales Chart. Not only this, but the Bangtan Boys also topped IFPI Global Artist Chart, and IFPI Global Album All Format Chart. It appears that success and celebration for the boys have only begun. With their major hits, and increasing dominance in South Korean pop, ARMYs are not really surprised by their latest achievements. They have quite set the benchmark for themselves. The fandom congratulates the K-Pop and celebrates yet another achievement.

2020 was a big year for BTS. Even though their album sales have always been meteoric, the past year's success made them even more visible, as fans loved them for spreading smiles in the pandemic's difficult time. Just a few days ago, BTS was named IFPI’s Recording Artist of the Year. And now, three major categories! It is the latest in a bundle of IFPI honours for BTS, who are named IFPI Global Album Sales Chart, IFPI Global Artist Chart, and IFPI Global Album All Format Chart. Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are seemingly unstoppable.

Check IFPI's Tweet:

BE ranked No. 2, Map Of The Soul: 7 won the IFPI Global Album Sales Chart. The band also became the first act to top the Global Album All Format chart with the record-breaking 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7, which broke chart records internationally and in Korea.

K-Pop ARMY Congratulates the BTS

IFPI Global Artist: #1 - @BTS_twt IFPI Global Digital Single: #10 - Dynamite IFPI Global Album All Format: #1 - MOTS: 7 #4 - BE (Deluxe Edition) IFPI Global Album Sales: #1 - MOTS: 7 #2 - BE (Deluxe Edition) #8 - MOTS: 7 ~ The Journey ~#BTSHistoryMakers#BTSBestSellingAlbums pic.twitter.com/Ql3egyZpTo — puttt⁷ (@chickenyell0w) March 11, 2021

It's 7 Again

MOOD

Happy Tears

IFPI Global Artist: #1 - @BTS_twt IFPI Global Digital Single: #10 - Dynamite IFPI Global Album All Format: #1 - MOTS: 7 #4 - BE (Deluxe Edition) IFPI Global Album Sales: #1 - MOTS: 7 #2 - BE (Deluxe Edition) #8 - MOTS: 7 ~ The Journey ~#BTSHistoryMakers#BTSBestSellingAlbums pic.twitter.com/qRpJXOyeF4 — ᴮᴱpoeý🥭 (@jitaxgi) March 12, 2021

Asian acts dominated the latest IFPI chart, with South Korea’s Blackpink at No. 5 with The Album. Albums from Taylor Swift, AC/DC and Justin Bieber also made it to the list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).