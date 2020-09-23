Celebrate Bisexuality Day is observed on September 23 to celebrate bisexual history, the community and its culture. The day is a platform to bring global attention to the bisexual community and highlight the social, economic and cultural challenges they face. On Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2020, people have taken to Twitter with wishes and images showcasing support to their bisexual friends. Twitterati are also posting words of encouragement telling the people of the community to embrace themselves and not let society affect them. Often various events are held by Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) organisations to reach out to the public and inform them about the rights of bisexual people. The observance is also called as Bisexual Pride Day, Bi Visibility Day, CBD, Bisexual Pride and Bi Visibility Day, and Bisexuality+ Day. Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2020 Date, Theme, History and Significance: What Is Bi Visibility Day? Know Everything About the Day Dedicated to the Bisexual Community.

Tweets in colours of the bisexual flag are being shared widely. The pink in the flag is for same-sex/gender attraction, blue is for different sex/gender attraction, and purple is to represent the attraction across the gender spectrum. In 2014, BiNet USA declared the seven days around 'Celebrate Bisexuality Day' as Bi Awareness Week, beginning from September 16, culminating on Celebrate Bisexuality Day. Hence, people and organisations have been hosting week-long events to celebrate the day. As we observe Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2020, we bring to you what the Twitterverse is up to!

Celebrate Bisexuality Day!

Happy Bisexuality Day!

Bisexual Pride:

TODAY - Celebrate Bisexuality Day (also called Bisexual Pride Day, Bi Visibility Day, CBD, Bisexual Pride and Bi Visibility Day, and Bisexuality+ Day), which is observed on 23 September. Be brave, celebrate your individuality and be visible. Today and Always, #BiYourSide 🌈 pic.twitter.com/0D3TacfMbF — PRIDE IN LAW (@prideinlaw) September 22, 2020

Visibly Bisexual!

Today is #BiVisibilityDay raising awareness of #bisexuality and the challenges of bisexual erasure and stereotypes that are harmful. Let's celebrate the pride and visibility of our bi loved ones and colleagues today and every day! 💜 @BiVisibilityDay https://t.co/x6C7G1MSst pic.twitter.com/BjGpshDK2X — DiversityCouncilAust (@DivCouncilAus) September 22, 2020

Celebrating the Community:

Always Pride!

In 1999, three bisexual right activists in the US started the International Celebrate Bisexuality Day. It was to bring visibility to a community that has for long been ignored, and discriminated against. This was the first time an observance was organised for the bisexual community was instituted. Several cultures throughout history have openly embraced bisexuality, in the recent years more and more events and Pride parades are held to create awareness about the community, their wants and rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).