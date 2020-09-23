Every year, September 23 is observed as Celebrate Bisexuality Day. Also known as Bi Visibility Day, CBD, Bisexual Pride and Bisexuality+ Day, the day is dedicated to the bisexual community. Celebrate Bisexuality Day is a call to recognise and celebrate bisexual history, bisexual community and culture and all the bisexual people around the world. Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2020 is on September 23. As we celebrate the day, it is important to know the history and significance of Bisexuality Day. In addition, every year, a theme is designated to the day, and the observation revolves around that decided theme.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2020 Date

The first official observance came when the oldest national bisexuality organisation in the United States, BiNet USA, was founded in 1990. In its first conference, the members decided June 23 to be celebrated as Bisexual Pride Day. But Celebrate Bisexuality Day is the brainchild of three bisexual rights activists: Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida and Gigi Raven Wilbur of Texas. It was since 1999, The Celebrate Bisexuality Day or Bi Visibility Day is observed on September 23. Five Facts About the Bisexual People From the LGBTQ Community That You Didn’t Know of But Should!

Celebrate Bisexuality Day History and Significance

As we mentioned already, three bisexual activists, Wendy Curry of Maine, Michael Page of Florida and Gigi Raven Wilbur of Texas started the International Celebrate Bisexuality Day in 1999. The main aim of the day was to bring visibility to a community that has for long been ignored, marginalised and discriminated against. This was the first time that an observance solely for the bisexual community was instituted.

Celebrate Bisexuality Day or Bi Visibility Day honours the bisexual community, its culture and norms. Bi people are often the forgotten part of the LGBT community. Our experiences are commonly assumed to be the same as lesbian and gay people experiences. There are a number of negative stereotypes that they face. The day is aimed to bring more visibility to the bisexual persons and highlight the challenges they face in the world because of their identification.

To celebrate the day, many events are organised around the world. People from the bisexual community and also other supporting members come forward to honour the culture and norms of the bisexual community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).