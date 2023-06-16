If you have been super excited about the world's first sex competition, this is something you should definitely read about. Remember when it was announced that there would be a European Sex Championship after Sweden made sex an official sport and established the Swedish Sex Federation? Knocked the socks off our feet, didn't it? Everything, including the participating nations, their candidates, the tests that would be given, and even the jury, was fully planned out. Everything was planned out, and reportedly it was even scheduled to begin last Thursday in Gothenburg, where all of the competitors, including Selva Lapiedra of Spain, had already gathered. 'Sex Recognised As Sport in Sweden' News Reports Divide Internet; Some Share Funny Memes, Reactions, Others See It As Fall of Human Values.

The XXX OnlyFans actress and model noticed that there were reservations and apprehensions among her colleagues regarding the competition as soon as she came to Sweden, and in the end, it was cancelled. When the live broadcast was pushed back on Thursday, everything was moved to the next day as a result.

However, nothing could be seen on Friday either, and all issues were attributed to technological difficulties. The Swedish stripper Dragan Bratic, who organised the competition, allegedly tried to assault the actress, who had complained about how it was run after she was ordered to leave and that she would not be paid, according to the Spanish representative. The competitors have already departed, and the Sex Championship has been called off. Fact Check: No, Sweden is Not Holding a 'sex Championship.'

"Every day they attacked the website a lot, the cameras were stuck, the website didn't work, the activities were not organised, the judges who should have been there were not there... In short, there was zero organisation", Selva told ElPlural.

Spanned over several weeks, European Sex Championship 2023, organized by Swedish Sex Federation, was said to have 6-hour sex sessions, audience ratings and a special jury to judge contestants from across the world based on sex positions, knowledge of Kamasutra and more.

