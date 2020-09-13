Don't blame Chris Evans if he starts hating technology from now on. The actor is currently the top trend on Twitter after he accidentally leaked his nude pictures on Instagram. Yes, we said nude and yes, we mean Captain America actor Chris Evans. Turns out the actor was playing the game of “Heads Up” and shared the video with his 5.7 million followers on social media. He, however, forgot to trim the clipping and ended up revealing some of his personal pictures including one of his penis. Defending Jacob: Will Chris Evans' Apple TV Series Return With Season 2 To Justify The Mysterious Ending?

While the actor was quick in deleting the video from the Instagram story but his fans and followers had already shared the same on social media. The damage, as they say, was already done. While Twitterati is currently wondering and discussing Evans' major goof up, others are simply reacting and joking about his 'huge' error. Check out some of their reactions. Chris Evans Opens Up On Why He Agreed To Play Captain America After Rejecting The Role Several Times.

A Genuine Query

i wanna know the story behind why chris evans has this in his phone bc it's taking me out pic.twitter.com/sPZnERYZYr — 💗💒💗 @ 62 DAYS TIL 💛🗝️🎵 (@princessxemnas) September 12, 2020

Another Pressing Question

so chris evans accidentally leaked his nudes and that’s cool and all but i wanna know why he had this in his camera roll pic.twitter.com/njwK8KVgd7 — elyssa⁷⧖⁸ (@diaryjwy) September 12, 2020

Oh, yes, Here We Are

never thought I would see chris evans nudes on my tl but here we are pic.twitter.com/3YO5KWxID2 — ROMAN HOLIDAY——————— (@Ashahashi6) September 12, 2020

Oops!

seeing chris evans seeing why trending its trending pic.twitter.com/Zf9X0L8hQ9 — Zach (@gzach_) September 12, 2020

Will Chris Ever React to His Goof Up?

chris evans when he logs on to twitter and sees himself trending pic.twitter.com/4TuAoQJxuH — gretchen (@goIdnmoons) September 12, 2020

Concerned Fans are Asking to Not Share his Personal Photos

Chris Evans is a wonderful being😍 he does not deserve what is happening to him😔 he also suffers from anxiety💔please do not share the photo that he uploaded by mistake☹️, it can happen to anyone ... 👀 (better share photos of him and dodger ) pic.twitter.com/wIYrPb0sT9 — Valentina Sepúlveda (@Vale_Sepulveda_) September 12, 2020

That's Creepy

All jokes aside please don’t spread Chris Evans’ nudes. That’s creepy. pic.twitter.com/j4vpPkcA2S — Moo loves kez ☂︎ (@Trickyhours) September 12, 2020

Those Disappointed Marvel Fans

Me when i thought that Chris Evans trending was marvel related but it turns out he leaked his own nudes pic.twitter.com/ALOqfkK7bU — Cloud is Online (@wetnightmares1) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans or his spokesperson is yet to comment on the issue.

