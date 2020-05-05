Cinco de Mayo 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Mexican Holiday Celebration in US Will Lift Your Spirits Right Now

Cinco de mayo memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Every fifth of May, or the Cinco de Mayo is celebrated as a holiday by the Mexicans. It is the date in which the Mexican Army emerged victorious over France in the Battle of Puebla. A significant day in the Franco-Mexican War, it has emerged into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. It is widely celebrated in the US with indulgence in Mexican food and drinking margaritas or tequila, whatever suits. Although this holiday has a deeper history, today many people many hardly know what they are celebrating for and that has evolved into many jokes and memes on Cinco De Mayo. This time as the celebrations actually remain limited because of the coronavirus lockdown, we have got you a few Cinco De Mayo funny memes and jokes that you can share with everyone and laugh over. Know History and Significance About The Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

Cinco de Mayo is also often confused as Mexican Independence Day, but it isn't. It is a commemoration of a single battle in the year 1862. Although Cinco de Mayo has deeper Mexican origins, it is celebrated more enthusiastically in the US. And by enthusiasm, we really mean the high-spirited one. Apparently, several alcohol making companies chanced upon this holiday as a celebrated to indulge in drinks and the day began to promote drinking as an aspect of Mexican culture. People also prepare Mexican dishes and enjoy with their drinks. So the alcohol sales are said to really go high up on this day. And channelling these celebration ideas are many funny memes and jokes. Check some of them below. US Taco-Eating Contest Ends in Tragedy! Contestant Falls Dead After Eating ‘Like He’d Never Eaten Before’.

Oops Too Literal

Everyone Can Relate?

Those Really Celebrating

Let's Get Wasted!

Keep Them Coming

Do They?

So if you too are celebrating this great holiday tomorrow, you can relate to these memes, if not, send them to those who are celebrating, without knowing what it stands for! Wishing everyone a Happy Cinco de Mayo!