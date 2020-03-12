Coronavirus Prediction Tweet From 7 Years Ago is Going Viral as Pandemic Grips The World

Coronavirus prediction tweet (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Twitter)

The pandemic of Coronavirus is spreading fast with over 1.2 lakh cases around the world in 113 countries and more than 4,500 deaths. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease as a pandemic, an old tweet from almost seven years ago, apparently predicted this outbreak! A tweet by a user named Marco who goes by the handle @Marco_Acortes from 2013 is going viral. The user tweeted "Corona virus....its coming" on June 3, 2013. Now, the deadly flu that begun in China has been spreading globally with no definite cure in sight. Twitter users are losing it over how someone could've known about it way earlier. Did Dettol Know About China's Coronavirus Beforehand? Here's What The Company Said About The Viral Image Claiming 'Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus'.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused worldwide panic with the disease spreading day by day, in some places the cases and death toll significantly rising. Amidst all the news updates coming in from around the world on social media sites, a tweet has caught everyone's attention. Twitter user Marco wrote about Coronavirus outbreak in 2013. Notably, the last tweet from this account was in December 2016, so the user's not active. The tweet about Coronavirus is going viral with over 34,000 retweets and 62,000 likes. Many people are just confounded about how someone would have known it?

Check The Viral Tweet About Coronavirus From 7 Years Ago:

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

Check Some of the Reactions From Netizens:

Are We Dying Then?

Marco are we all gonna die pic.twitter.com/dYe290XbNQ — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) March 12, 2020

People Right Now

Police, Check This Out

this post right here officers pic.twitter.com/E4t2NipFOs — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) March 12, 2020

Shocked

What's The Cure?

How do we cure it ? — Mikey (@FNBRHQ) March 12, 2020

How?

Also, this is not the first time we have come across some predictions regarding the deadly flu. Popular TV show The Simpsons had predicted the coronavirus outbreak about three decades years ago. An episode aired in 1993 resurfaced online last month which gave rise to discussions that the show had predicted the outcome of certain Osaka flu, decades ago. People began pointing out similarities and spoke about it online. The old tweet is going viral on the same lines.