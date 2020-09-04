A customer learnt a hard lesson after her pricey alligator handbag was snapped by customs officials in Australia. According to reports, the West Australian woman splashed about $26,000 on the bag from a Saint Laurent boutique in France to make it a fashion statement. However, her expensive designer handbag was destroyed by customs officials after she failed to buy a $70 permit to import in Australia. To be clear, alligator skin products are allowed into Australia but only with the proper permits. The luxury bag was seized by the Australian Border Force in Perth on the suspicion that it might have been involved in the illegal wildlife trade. However, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment reported that it decided to take no further action. Australia's Minister for the Environment, Sussan Ley, calls it a 'costly reminder,' to produce required paperwork. Country Club Sues Their Waiter For Pouring Red Wine on Guest's $30,000 Hermès Handbag!

As we mentioned already, products made from alligator are allowed into Australia. But they are strictly regulated through its Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Sussan Ley, the country’s Minister for the Environment, was quoted in reports as saying, “We all need to be aware of what we’re purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species.” She further added that the government closely monitors what comes in and out of the country to “stop and deter the illegal wildlife trader.”

The handbag shopped had arranged a CITES export permit from France. But she did not make an application for an import permit from the Australian CITES authority. Susan also called it a ‘costly reminder,’ to the travellers for the correct paperwork and the citizens of the country should think about ethical fashion choices. “We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species,” Susan added in reports.

It should be noted here that the woman did not face any additional charges. The maximum penalty for wildlife offences in Australia is ten years in prison and $222,000 fine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).