Crude Oil Price Funny Memes Are the Only Positive Thing As 2020 Oil Crisis Deepens, Desi Netizens Go Bonkers Posting Hilarious #OilCrash Tweets

Oil Crash Funny Memes (Photo Credits: File Image)

‘Blood is thicker than water’ we all have grown up hearing this phrase. But have you heard of, ‘water is pricier than oil’? No, no, we have not made this phrase up. The 2020 oil crisis has deepened and how. Hundreds of US oil companies are on the verge of being bankrupt as crude oil price slumps below negative. Yes, the cost of crude oil is in negative. But as we all have learnt over the years, people find a silver lining in the greyest of clouds and this oil crisis seems to be no different. The silver lining here is, of course, MEMES. Netizens are having a field day posting funny crude oil price memes, with the hashtag #OilCrash and it is everything. Just like availability of oil in abundance, crude oil price funny memes are also in very large quantity. Sorry, could not help writing that.

US oil prices turned negative on Monday for the time in history. With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) induced lockdown restricting movement across the globe, the demand for oil dried up. With the current market getting oversupplied on shrinking demand, it created a situation of free fall for crude. The oil price has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher-cost producers to remain in operation and are instead looking at declaring bankruptcy. One reports that many, many US shale producers are in deep trouble and with analysts expecting low oil price for the next few more months, it will result in a spate of bankruptcies in the US. 'Negative' Crude Oil Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter as Prices of US Crude Oil Dip Below Zero; Check Tweets.

Are you finding all these technical terms difficult to understand? Let the meme-makers enlighten you in the language you best know. MEMES. Yes, with so much going on around the world, how can you expect these fellas to keep quiet. Of course, they will make noise, make memes that will make you laugh and cry at the same time. So, sit back and enjoy some of the hilarious memes on oil prices. And cry at the situation after you are done laughing.

HAHHAHHAHAHAHAH

The barrel is now more expensive than the oil inside #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/0fMg0Ll0sL — As a Boss..! (@JC_Jokes) April 20, 2020

Binness Karenge

Ordered crude oil worth Rs 100 as future investment. #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/ozhKe4oCjK — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 21, 2020

Oil Be Like Apna Time Aayega

Funeral Dancing Boys Carrying Oil Price's Coffin

Ab Hua Asli Dangal

Nikal Mere Paise

#OilPrices #OilCrash News: Crude Oil Prices fall below 0.. New prices are -37.63$.. Me to petrol pump attendant after filling my car's petrol tank... pic.twitter.com/m5UJBhufxM — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) April 21, 2020

Biness Karne Ka Sahi Time Aa Gaya

*Me and my boys planning to get crude oil and make some money*#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/VfEyAbwMMT — swarnim kumar (@iamswarnim) April 21, 2020

When Oil Is Free But You Are Not

Whej oil is free, but you can't go anywhere.... #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/P1fsENYCLL — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 21, 2020

I'm Not Surprised At All

Sande Ka Tel = 1, Crude Oil = 0

even this oil is more costly than #crudeoil pic.twitter.com/PewYglBH3s — befiting replY PR (@netionalist_om) April 21, 2020

Me and Ma Bois

International #crudeoil price drops Me and my bois going to petrol pump to fill bike tanks be like* pic.twitter.com/l8yK1k7WbD — Rajeev Hitman🇮🇳 (@HitmanRajeev) April 21, 2020

Oil Prices Right Now

HAHAHHAHHAHHAHHAHAHHAH

Fair Point

After shedding more than 300 per cent or USD 56 a barrel in one single day on Monday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery gained some ground early on Tuesday, recovering 103 per cent to come back in the positive zone at USD 1.35 a barrel. Despite US oil prices turning positive, however, analysts expect another bloodbath on Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed. (Inputs from IANS).