Crude Oil Price Funny Memes Are the Only Positive Thing As 2020 Oil Crisis Deepens, Desi Netizens Go Bonkers Posting Hilarious #OilCrash Tweets

‘Blood is thicker than water’ we all have grown up hearing this phrase. But have you heard of, ‘water is pricier than oil’? No, no, we have not made this phrase up. The 2020 oil crisis has deepened and how. Hundreds of US oil companies are on the verge of being bankrupt as crude oil price slumps below negative. Yes, the cost of crude oil is in negative. But as we all have learnt over the years, people find a silver lining in the greyest of clouds and this oil crisis seems to be no different. The silver lining here is, of course, MEMES. Netizens are having a field day posting funny crude oil price memes, with the hashtag #OilCrash and it is everything. Just like availability of oil in abundance, crude oil price funny memes are also in very large quantity. Sorry, could not help writing that.
US oil prices turned negative on Monday for the time in history. With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) induced lockdown restricting movement across the globe, the demand for oil dried up. With the current market getting oversupplied on shrinking demand, it created a situation of free fall for crude. The oil price has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher-cost producers to remain in operation and are instead looking at declaring bankruptcy. One reports that many, many US shale producers are in deep trouble and with analysts expecting low oil price for the next few more months, it will result in a spate of bankruptcies in the US. 'Negative' Crude Oil Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter as Prices of US Crude Oil Dip Below Zero; Check Tweets.
Are you finding all these technical terms difficult to understand? Let the meme-makers enlighten you in the language you best know. MEMES. Yes, with so much going on around the world, how can you expect these fellas to keep quiet. Of course, they will make noise, make memes that will make you laugh and cry at the same time. So, sit back and enjoy some of the hilarious memes on oil prices. And cry at the situation after you are done laughing.
HAHHAHHAHAHAHAH
The barrel is now more expensive than the oil inside #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/0fMg0Ll0sL
— As a Boss..! (@JC_Jokes) April 20, 2020
Binness Karenge
Ordered crude oil worth Rs 100 as future investment. #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/ozhKe4oCjK
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 21, 2020
Oil Be Like Apna Time Aayega
I would like to buy 2 barrels of oil...
keep the change #oilprice #OilCrash #Petrol pic.twitter.com/xDqO1TSplG
— Encrypted Layman! (@freddyefaizan) April 21, 2020
Funeral Dancing Boys Carrying Oil Price's Coffin
Now...#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/kTymjsr1lX
— ஈரோடான்.... (@its_stark_18) April 21, 2020
Ab Hua Asli Dangal
Corona virus to Oil price: pic.twitter.com/Hn4I8qMZDQ
— MuSalman🇮🇳 (@mohdsalman064) April 21, 2020
Nikal Mere Paise
News: Crude Oil Prices fall below 0..
New prices are -37.63$..
Me to petrol pump attendant after filling my car's petrol tank... pic.twitter.com/m5UJBhufxM
— Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) April 21, 2020
Biness Karne Ka Sahi Time Aa Gaya
*Me and my boys planning to get crude oil and make some money*#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/VfEyAbwMMT
— swarnim kumar (@iamswarnim) April 21, 2020
When Oil Is Free But You Are Not
Whej oil is free, but you can't go anywhere.... #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/P1fsENYCLL
— Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) April 21, 2020
I'm Not Surprised At All
I'm not surprised at all 👀😬#OilCrash#OilPrice#CrudeOil pic.twitter.com/NbDbIKT7kV
— 𝓓𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓪 ❤️ (@DaaliaKazaan) April 21, 2020
Sande Ka Tel = 1, Crude Oil = 0
even this oil is more costly than #crudeoil pic.twitter.com/PewYglBH3s
— befiting replY PR (@netionalist_om) April 21, 2020
Me and Ma Bois
International #crudeoil price drops
Me and my bois going to petrol pump to fill bike tanks be like* pic.twitter.com/l8yK1k7WbD
— Rajeev Hitman🇮🇳 (@HitmanRajeev) April 21, 2020
Oil Prices Right Now
Oil prices right now #Petrol #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/PADBhMDvS2
— Cutting Chai (@specialcutchai) April 21, 2020
HAHAHHAHHAHHAHHAHAHHAH
#Petrol and #crudeoil to everyone making fun of #OilCrash #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/XvSixFTQnz
— Robert Starc (Tony Downey, Jr.) (@SharadSharma301) April 21, 2020
Fair Point
Reality is indian can't enjoy the low #OilPrices .... #crudeoil pic.twitter.com/PjjYY7M2kN
— KA KA CHI CHI( On Quarantine) (@_Sickularslayer) April 20, 2020
After shedding more than 300 per cent or USD 56 a barrel in one single day on Monday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery gained some ground early on Tuesday, recovering 103 per cent to come back in the positive zone at USD 1.35 a barrel. Despite US oil prices turning positive, however, analysts expect another bloodbath on Tuesday. Keep your fingers crossed. (Inputs from IANS).