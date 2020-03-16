National Panda Day 2020: Adorable Videos of Giant Pandas Prove Why They're Much Loved Animals

Panda (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pandas, an adorable animal species that gives you a respite even if you look at their pictures. And as lovable as they are, they are unfortunately becoming an endangered species because of the loss of their natural habitat. Native to South China, the rise in farming, deforestation and other developmental activities have pushed these black and white bears in a vulnerable state. Each year, March 16 is thus marked as National Panda Day, to draw the attention of the international community dedicated to protecting and restoring habitat. Because most Pandas are in zoo enclosures, it is not possible for everyone to go and just look at them as and when they wish to. But then the internet has a wide collection of these adorable bears, which you can always enjoy. On this National Panda Day 2020, we have compiled a few cute videos of pandas. National Panda Day 2020 Date: Know Significance Behind the Celebration of Panda Day.

The thing with a panda is even if they do nothing, they still leave you with a smile. It is their striking appearance that makes anything they do look adorable. And everyone knows how lazy these bears are, so that's one aspect which everyone loves about pandas. Take a look at some of the best panda videos.

Video of Panda Bear Dancing:

An older panda was captured dancing in China's Chengdu. We love how the music just goes with the beats of the panda.

Videos of Pandas Being Clumsy:

Did you go at every frame like, "Ya, that's me!" They are so relatable animals, right?

Watch Video of Panda Cubs Being All Cute:

Panda cubs are just like the little teddy bears we all felt like hugging and clinging to. They really look like toys and the way they keep falling is too funny. Moscow Zoo Panda Dindin Delightfully Eats Arms and Nose of Snowman, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

Video of Pandas Being Just Silly:

Just look at those bears, sleeping, playing, falling or lazing around, you can just keep looking at them and not help but smile.

These lovely black and white bears can definitely add bright smiles on everyone's faces. We hope the above videos make your day and do pass on the message of the need for conservation of most people's favourite animal.