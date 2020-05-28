Deaf-Mute Teenager with Cerebral Palsy Attempts to Rob a Jewelry Shop in Brazil; Video of Him Holding a Fake Gun with His Leg in Wheelchair Goes Viral

Deaf-Mute Teenager with Cerebral Palsy Attempted to Rob a Jewelry Shop in Brazil (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In one of the most bizarre attempted robberies of all time, a 19-year-old teenager with Cerebral Palsy tried looting a jewellery store in Canela, Brazil. The boy used a fake gun and a threatening note while doing so and he was wheelchair-bound. On Monday he chose to use a toy gun at in the shop and pointed it at the shopkeeper while handing a threatening note over the counter that asked him to hand over the money. It was later found out by the police that he was also in the possession of a knife. The teen was apparently in the shop for over 10 mins and the shopkeeper had thought him to be homeless. However soon the young lad used his feet to give him the note on the counter and point at him the fake gun that almost looked original.

The teenager who has cerebral palsy could not move his hands, according to Daily Mai and his note read: "Hand over everything. Don't raise attention." A store surveillance camera captured the scene and it is now going viral. In the video, the teen with disabilities can be seen in the wheelchair using his feet to point the toy gun at the counter. According to reports by DM he "pulled the gun out with his feet. That pistol looked real. A guy back there saw it and called 911." The police arrived at the moment and arrested the teenager.

During the questioning of the teen, a family member was allowed to assist because of his disability. He was later released from custody. However, DM reports say that the city delegate Vladimir Medeiros has initiated an investigation into the failed robbery "It must be considered that, given the elements initially brought to the police station, it would possibly be an impossible crime to be consummated, especially if you considered the physical condition of the [person being] investigated, also due to the unlikelihood of escape."