The year of 2020 may be in its final days but it has not stopped jolting people! Delhi National Capital Region experienced severe tremors at around 11:30 pm on December 17. An earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad. And the instant reactions these days are to check up on social media if you're not the only one. While some people took to Twitter with panic, others expressed it with some funny memes. #Earthquake is among the top trends on Twitter since last night as people are giving funny reactions on the latest seismic activity. Some joked that it wasn't an earthquake but an entry music for 2021. This is not the first time, Delhi earthquake has been a target of memes online.

Delhi has been frequently seeing earthquake tremors. In fact, in the first half of this year, the region witnessed over a dozen of low-intensity tremors in just two months! The frequency of earthquakes in the region has given rise to a meme-fest on social media platforms. So when another one struck last night, the funny reactions followed. #Earthquake is among the top trends on Twitter even this morning, as people share their funny take to it and lighten the situation of panic. Currently, the cold wave in the region has also become a topic to make jokes online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Delhi Earthquake:

2021 Entry!

Ye #earthquake nahi, 2021 ka entry music lag raha hai. — Megha Raina (@megharainaa) December 18, 2020

January Downloaded

HAHA Twitter Feed Instantly

Earthquake Song

The Frequency Though

2020 Mood

Earthquake Plus Cold!

Me running outside to save my ass from dying 'cause of #earthquake and then realizing it's 10 degrees outside pic.twitter.com/s7qtSWfCll — Kritika Yadav (@notsoseriouskri) December 17, 2020

The earthquake was measured 4.2 in the Richter scale. Thankfully, there are no reports of any damage or injuries. But given how the current year has been, netizens are anticipating this as an entry to 2021! Jokes aside, let us hope the next year comes to be more better and kind towards everyone.

