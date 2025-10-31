New Delhi, October 31: Scrolling, scrolling, and before you know it, hours have disappeared one reel at a time. Doomscrolling, the endless consumption of distressing or negative content online, has quietly become a modern addiction cutting across generations - from Gen Z to Gen X. While it’s no secret that such habits harm mental health, a new trend is now blooming as its hopeful counterbalance - bloomscrolling.

The internet's latest wellness trend is being hailed as a mindful, feel-good alternative to doomscrolling. Instead of diving into an abyss of negativity, bloomscrolling encourages people to fill their social feeds with uplifting, inspiring, and creative content that sparks joy and positivity.

What Is Bloomscrolling?

Bloomscrolling is the intentional act of consuming positive and meaningful online content - a conscious effort to nurture one's mental well-being. It's not about endless scrolling or escapism but rather about curating a digital space that makes you feel good. Psychologists say it's a form of "digital self-care" that helps counter the mental fatigue and anxiety caused by constant exposure to grim news or toxic posts.

Experts like Dr Rituparna Ghosh from Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, believe bloomscrolling can genuinely help reduce stress. “When you deliberately seek out positive, uplifting content - whether that’s good news stories, cute animal videos, or nature imagery - you’re giving your brain a curated diet of positivity,” she explains. Neuroscience supports this: consuming positive content triggers dopamine release, enhancing feelings of pleasure and calm.

To bloomscroll effectively, experts suggest setting time limits and following one new positive account daily while muting feeds that feel draining. The key lies in intentionality - mindful scrolling instead of passive consumption. However, psychologists also caution that excessive screen time, even with positive content, can still lead to digital fatigue and anxiety.

Bloomscrolling may not replace real-world happiness, but it offers a refreshing digital reset - a mindful way to reclaim your online experience. By curating what you consume, you can transform scrolling from a mindless habit into a simple, science-backed act of self-care.

