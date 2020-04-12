Easter 2020 Celebration Photos: Here’s How People Observed Easter Sunday at Home During the Pandemic Across the World
Easter 2020 Celebration Photos (Photo Credits: @GeorgiaByng/ Twitter)

Easter Sunday, the otherwise fun-filled holiday and the gala celebration went silent this year, but it was not necessarily quiet. Easter 2020 is on April 12, and the celebration continues with people staying at home. There is surely no egg hunting outside, but individuals have tried their best to make the holiday worth remembering by making arrangements at home and staying connected with families virtually. From video-conferencing call to Easter eggs decorations, people from across the world took to Twitter to display how they are celebrating Easter 2020, with some staying away from families this holiday. The photos speak everything! Pope Francis' Easter Sunday 2020 Mass Live Streamed Online Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Full Text of Easter Vigil Homily. 

Easter this year is dramatically different—a homebound, shelter-in-place holy day. There is no Easter parades, no egg hunts at the church or no gatherings of friends and families. But people around the world still managed to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection at a time of the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has emptied the streets and silenced the churches. That although have broken many hearts, individuals hoped for better days to come this Easter. And that is why they respected the protocol and stayed at their homes, yet finding joy while celebrating Easter 2020. Famed Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live on Easter Sunday 2020 From Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral, to Be Streamed Worldwide.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people around the world, with over 100,000 deaths. It has forced countries to take drastic measures to contain the spread. With no vaccine available at the moment, staying at home is recommended as the great option to be safe. But it was delighting in seeing people are still embracing the spirit of the holiday by spending time with family and loved ones in whatever way they could.