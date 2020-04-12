Easter 2020 Celebration Photos: Here’s How People Observed Easter Sunday at Home During the Pandemic Across the World

Easter 2020 Celebration Photos (Photo Credits: @GeorgiaByng/ Twitter)

Easter Sunday, the otherwise fun-filled holiday and the gala celebration went silent this year, but it was not necessarily quiet. Easter 2020 is on April 12, and the celebration continues with people staying at home. There is surely no egg hunting outside, but individuals have tried their best to make the holiday worth remembering by making arrangements at home and staying connected with families virtually. From video-conferencing call to Easter eggs decorations, people from across the world took to Twitter to display how they are celebrating Easter 2020, with some staying away from families this holiday. The photos speak everything! Pope Francis' Easter Sunday 2020 Mass Live Streamed Online Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Full Text of Easter Vigil Homily.

Easter this year is dramatically different—a homebound, shelter-in-place holy day. There is no Easter parades, no egg hunts at the church or no gatherings of friends and families. But people around the world still managed to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection at a time of the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has emptied the streets and silenced the churches. That although have broken many hearts, individuals hoped for better days to come this Easter. And that is why they respected the protocol and stayed at their homes, yet finding joy while celebrating Easter 2020. Famed Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live on Easter Sunday 2020 From Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral, to Be Streamed Worldwide.

Check Tweets:

Happy Lockdown Easter wherever you are ♥️🥚♥️🥚♥️ pic.twitter.com/lPEVXb3CGP — Georgia Byng (@GeorgiaByng) April 12, 2020

Thanking the Frontline Heroes

Happy Easter all - especially to all the Frontline heroes keeping our Hospitals running while we stay home and get fat! unexpected success of my first attempt at hot cross buns is one lockdown silver lining! Thanks @jamieoliver for inspo! pic.twitter.com/gPhcuFaWWd — Karen McCreesh (@McCreesh_Karen) April 12, 2020

Adorable!

Lots of books and chocolate in this house this morning 🍫📚 What could be better during lockdown? Happy Easter everyone 🐣🐰☀️🍫📚 pic.twitter.com/IOu3xqIytG — Mrs Peasegood (@ClaireGooder) April 12, 2020

Missing Family?

I usually spend Easter with my family. This year we had to do a group videocall just to see each other. Feelsbadman. pic.twitter.com/91kCovim81 — DreddSnail (@DreddSnail) April 12, 2020

The Struggle!

Organising a group family video call for Easter and navigating technology SCENES right now pic.twitter.com/kIe4lkXqvj — Uncle Beard 🐻 🌈 (@UncleBeard1978) April 12, 2020

Easter Egg Hunting!

Easter hunt time! Courtesy of my mum, who made this for her grandkids in #lockdown... 23 eggs 10 chicks 2 bunnies 3 baskets 1 crucifix 1 stone pic.twitter.com/JWFJHCVRHr — Tori Herridge (@ToriHerridge) April 12, 2020

Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt!

Some kind neighbours organised a social distancing Easter Egg Hunt this morning. All the street out at 10am and an egg for everyone in each front garden. Great fun amidst the lockdown. Thanks to them and Happy Easter to everyone following. pic.twitter.com/rR8JWe2742 — Paul Dutton (@PaulDutton19) April 12, 2020

These Smiles!

Because of the lockdown, we couldn’t get hold of any Easter Eggs - so my wife used a bit of improvisation to keep our boys smiling. #EasterSunday2020 #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/fF2ghDyaw2 — Jamken22 (@Jamken22) April 12, 2020

Yumm!!

And they're out! Relax now little buddies. We've been through a lot together. Chill out there on the rack til I eat ye... 🤫😬 pic.twitter.com/elKieyaBvt — Jonathan Brazil 🏃‍♂️👀 (@runcertain) April 12, 2020

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.5 million people around the world, with over 100,000 deaths. It has forced countries to take drastic measures to contain the spread. With no vaccine available at the moment, staying at home is recommended as the great option to be safe. But it was delighting in seeing people are still embracing the spirit of the holiday by spending time with family and loved ones in whatever way they could.