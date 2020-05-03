Eels With Feels! Japanese Aquarium Wants People to Video Call Their Shy Eels Who Are Getting Lonely During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Video call with eels (Photo Credits: Pexels, video grab)

Ever since the countries around the world are in a lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, we have seen and read of numerous instances of animals, fishes and birds coming out in the open. A lot of animals have been spotted roaming freely in places, that was otherwise filled with people's crowds. But now an aquarium in Japan is facing a problem with their eels, as they seem to be forgetting about humans. The garden eels at Tokyo's Sumida Aquarium have become so used to the quiet and lack of human presence, that the authorities are planning a video call session with these fish. No, we are not kidding! An actual event "Face Show Festival" is being organised by the aquarium, where volunteers have to call in so that the fish are socially engaged. Wow, who would have thought we would be here in 2020? Photo of Two Widowed Fairy Penguins Together Overlooking Melbourne Skyline Resurfaces and the Internet Can’t Hold Back Its Tears.

While zoos and aquariums have been shut for over a month in most countries, we have seen of field trips of animals. Animals and birds are being freed from the cages and allowed to roam in the premises to look around and explore other animals. But in the case of fish, that isn't possible. The Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo has over 300 eels who have grown too shy in recent months. So much so, that whenever the staff members pass by, the eels burrow themselves in the sands. Because of which the staff is unable to check up on them properly. Thus, in order to keep them engaged, they have come up with an idea to video call with humans. Hail technology! They have released a video of their shy eels on their Facebook page.

Watch Video Here:

Here's a Video of The Eels Hiding:

The Sumida Aquarium has organised a three-day event called "Face Show Festival" from May 3 to May 5, where they look for volunteers to video call the eels. Five tablets will be installed near the tank so that when people call in, these shy eels can see their presence. Callers will have to show and wave to the eels, but at the same time not make any noise that will scare off or upset them. The idea is to refamiliarize the eels about human presence so that they do not shy away when someone approaches them. The authorities want the eels to feel energetic and cheerful among humans again. This is just a way they are trying to make the eels more social. So much feels, for the eels right now!