Social media is never complete without some hilarious range of memes and jokes. Most of the incidents or events are compared well with funny reactions that no one saw coming. In the past days, we have seen ‘Shweta Mic On Hai,’ memes after a hilarious zoom fail that went viral on social media. But of course, one cannot EVER be bored with ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ meme templates that continues to rule the internet. It appears that netizens found just another source of memes, and he is from the brawl video that went viral yesterday, February 22, 2021. Popular ‘Einstein Chacha’ funny memes and jokes are everywhere RN, and they are raw gold. Desi tweeple can’t stop making hilarious reactions of the multi-coloured hair elderly man from the clip of chaat sellers’ fight in Uttar Pradesh.

Two groups, armed with iron rods and sticks, brutally beat each other up on the road in visuals that have emerged from UP’s Baghpat. According to reports, the fight broke out between shopkeepers and workers of two chat stalls in the district’s Baraut town over getting customers to their shops.

Watch the Viral Video:

Shopkeepers in UP's Baghpat engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021

The bizarre fight went viral on social media, and there, netizens found the older man whose multi-coloured hairstyle and fighting spirit is legit meme gold.Netizens dubbed the video as desi WWE, and the elderly man is now famous on the internet as ‘Einstein Chacha.’ Why Einstein? Well, netizens are impressed with his hairstyle, and his hairstyle literally will remind you of the great physicist Albert Einstein. He even moved the iconic rock bottom in his own style, and netizens are totally electrified. The hilarious reactions of ‘Einstein Chacha,’ funny memes and jokes are here to make you go ROFL.

Check Tweets:

Best part is the fighting spirit of the chacha pic.twitter.com/zds2L9L55J — गुनाहों का देवता (@thedarkkknights) February 22, 2021

Einstein Chacha!

I was hoping to go to Germany (land of Einstein) But I found einstein chacha in my town ... pic.twitter.com/6CxTkVa9bW — भटकती आत्मा 🦇🚜🌾🏹 (@_Bhatakti_Atma) February 22, 2021

He Already Is!

You can take Screenshot of this Tweet Mark my words This ChaCha will rule Meme world for very long Time Specially when I compare this with Einstein or Any WWE Fighter ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/2lWSDv8lnS — Revolutionary Raja for Taxation & Economic Reform! (@abhishekrajaram) February 22, 2021

Who Did It Better?

Who did it better? RT for Chacha Fav for Dwayne pic.twitter.com/mkRO4xGWbP — Hunटरर ♂🥳 (@nickhunterr) February 22, 2021

Desi WWE Winner

And the Winner is "Chacha Chaatwale" pic.twitter.com/PEhgVNqyuG — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) February 22, 2021

Hahaha

Same to Same 🤡 No difference pic.twitter.com/kvmpK0k199 — AMRISH POORI (@mard_tweetwala) February 22, 2021

PUBG Players Be Like!

Me Playing In Pubg In Last Zone....Snake🐍 pic.twitter.com/crHCSA8bEr — फाइटर चाचा (लाल बाल वाले) (@FighterChacha) February 22, 2021

That Hairstyle Though

LOL

True That!

First: Pawri Ho rahi thi Then: Shweta Left her Mic on Now: Ninza & Hulk Chacha Rocks pic.twitter.com/sOAS0GEiLU — Revolutionary Raja for Taxation & Economic Reform! (@abhishekrajaram) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Memers Be Like

Oh No!

Le wwe fighters after watching einstein chacha over chaat fued: pic.twitter.com/MKIYrXdwqV — Meh (@ikilledcupid66) February 22, 2021

Perfect Trend

Einstein Chacha😂😂 How it's started. How it's ended pic.twitter.com/8A6wZpgKsw — ZUBAIR HAYAAT (@HayaatZubair) February 22, 2021

No Chacha

Relatable Much?

When teacher When she's leaves class back after 5min pic.twitter.com/dJSeRDwbjl — 🌺｡☆✼★𝕭𝖊𝖊𝖓𝖔★✼☆｡🌺 (@RebelGeek1111) February 22, 2021

The fight though bizarre, left some of the people involved in it injured. About 12 have been injured in the clash, and so far, eight are reportedly arrested, and one of them is our very own, ‘Einstein Chacha.’ He is surely ruling the meme world!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).