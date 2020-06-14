AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, June 14: Fighting fake news is one of the biggest challenges today at a time when India is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a recent such case, a viral post, that has been widely circulated on social media platforms, claims that All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has passed around with link to a google seeking inputs from students of Universities on conduct of exams. The government has urged people to cooperate in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 by sharing factual information on social media platforms. AICTE Warns Institutions to Beware of Fake News Spread on Social Media.

The claim states: Claim: there is a message being passed around with link to a google form allegedly by @AICTE_INDIA, seeking inputs from students of Universities on conduct of exams". Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), said that the information that has been circulated on social media claiming that the AICTE has sought inputs from students on a feedback form to conduct of exams, is fake and baseless.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB India:

Claim: there is a message being passed around with link to a google form allegedly by @AICTE_INDIA, seeking inputs from students of Universities on conduct of exams #PIBFactCheck: AICTE is not conducting any survey. This form is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/0TFHPHIFxD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

Earlier this month, reports inform that the AICTE had asked students not to bring their complaints about semester exams to it but instead raise their concerns to their respective universities. In a statement, the AICTE said that the universities will take a call based on the situations prevailing in the regions where they are located.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in India followed by a nationwide shutdown, social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation on a variety of topics. The government has time and again urged people not to fall a prey to such fake rumours that trigger panic and chaos among people.

Fact check

Claim : Viral Message being passed around with link to a google form allegedly by AICTE seeking inputs from students of Universities on conduct of exams Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that AICTE is not conducting any survey and the form is fake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).