Coronavirus: Public Holidays in 4 States Between March 14-21? Offices Closed and Holidays in All Schools? Here's a Fact Check as Fake Health Ministry Circular Goes Viral

Fake Health Ministry circular going viral on WhatsApp

New Delhi, March 13: On the messaging application WhatsApp, scores of users were flooded with a fake circular - stated to be issued from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - announcing public holidays between March 14-21. The circular said that all schools, colleges, other educational institutes, public and private organisations along with offices with more than 10 employees will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A fact-check has confirmed that the circular going viral is fake. A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau - the official media arm of the Government of India - said the circular has not been issued by the Health Ministry. The statement further added that penal action would be taken against those found responsible for spreading the misinformation. Coronavirus in India: Did Times Now Report 4 Positive Cases in Maharashtra's Lonavala? Here's a Fact Check.

"A fake O.M. from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been doing the rounds today. The fake O.M. is regarding the subject “Clarification regarding declaration of holidays for the States” and is dated 13th March, 2020," said the statement issued by PIB.

"It is clarified that the above mentioned O.M is fake and has NOT BEEN issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Necessary action under extant law is being initiated," it added.

Fake Claim

The circular said the order would be strictly enforced by the government officials, adding that those organisations found violating the closure order would be fined Rs 5,000. Prima facie, the fake circular was apparently designed to create a frenzy among netizens related to the novel coronavirus.

Fake Circular Goes Viral on WhatsApp

Tweet by Health Ministry

India has confirmed a total of 85 coronavirus cases, with 10 states and three union territories being affected by the disease. Till Friday (March 13), two deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed. While a 76-year-old Karnataka man died earlier this week, a 69-year-old woman in Delhi succumbed to the infection today. In view of the virus outbreak, several state and UT governments, including the AAP regime in the national capital, has announced the closure of schools, cinemas, theatres and gyms till March 31 to contain the spread of virus.

Fact check