Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Asked to Find COVID-19 Cure by a ‘Spanish Biological Researcher’ Because They Make More Money? Here’s the Fact Check of the Viral Post

Did a "Spanish biological researcher" call out international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to find a cure for COVID-19? Well, at least that is what different posts of social media are stating. Some posts on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter are spreading a piece of information that frames an alleged "Spanish biological researcher" who has asked Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to find a cure for novel coronavirus since they earn way more money than scientists do.

The posts shared by different social media pages more or less have the same pattern where they feature a woman who is said to be "Spanish biological researcher" along with text that reads "A Spanish biological researcher: 'You give the footballer €1 million euros a month & a biological researcher €1,800 per month, and you are now looking for a Coronavirus treatment. Go to Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi & they will get you a cure'" While they may seem believable, they are indeed false. Not just the information but even the picture is used out of context. For example, here's a tweet that is spreading false information:

A Spanish biological researcher: "You give the footballer €1 million euros a month & a biological researcher €1,800 per month, and you are now looking for a Coronavirus treatment. Go to Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi & they will get you a cure." What're your thoughts on this? 🤔 h pic.twitter.com/U8tsOhlvJx — Juninho (@samjuninho) March 28, 2020

Did a "Spanish Biological Researcher" Call Out Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Find COVID-19 Cure?

No. The accompanying photo in various social media posts is actually of a Spanish politician who was captured speaking in April 2018. Yes, the picture doesn't even belong to the coronavirus period. According to AFP, a Google reverse image search will lead you to a press release having the pics published in April 2018 on a Moroccan government website. So, firstly, the picture hasn't been taken after the COVID-19 outbreak that started to spread its wings in December 2019 from the city of Wuhan, China. And that is not it, even the woman in the photograph is identified Isabel Garcia Tejerina who isn't a "Spanish biological researcher" but Spain's Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Food and Environment for that year. The video screenshot has been taken from her visit to the country for a meeting with her Moroccan counterpart where she speaks in French about the collaboration between Spain and Morocco. While talking to the press she says that the results by her counterpart "are the reflection of the success of this plan for modernization of the sector: an increase in production, an increase in exports, an increase in agriculture's contribution to the wealth of Morocco."

The screenshot in the viral posts has been taken from the above video on MAP's YouTube channel this video of the interview published April 24, 2018. There is no mention of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, who plays for the Spanish club Barcelona, or Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Italian club Juventus.

Claim : 'Spanish biological researcher' called out Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to find a cure for COVID-19 because they earn much more money than scientists. Conclusion : False. The picture is not of a 'Spanish biological researcher' & doesn't even belong to the coronavirus period Full of Trash Clean

