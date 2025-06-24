Did Prada Introduce Kolhapuri Chappals As Brand’s ‘New’ Sandals at the Milan Runway? Know Truth Behind the Luxury Brand’s Latest Controversy

Prada’s Spring Summer 2026 show in Milan had everyone buzzing. And it isn’t because of the futuristic cuts or stunning pastel hues. Design duo Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons displayed the SS26 menswear collection featuring sleek lines and modern vibes for the wardrobe. But what really caught the attention was the sandals. Thin straps, a toe ring, tan leather—does it sound familiar? A Kolhapuri without the name and origin credits on the runway. But the question remains among the curious fashion enthusiasts that a luxurious brand as high as Prada flaunted the kolhapuri chappals as its ‘new’ sandals—how far is it true? Let’s understand the latest controversy. Jhola Bag For INR 4,000? US Department Store Chain Nordstrom Selling Jhola As ‘Indian Souvenir Bag’ at Exorbitant Price Is Leaving Desis in Disbelief.

Did Prada Introduce Kolhapuri Chappals As Brand's ‘New’ Sandals?

Nehru jackets, dupattas, turbans, cummerbunds and more, global fashion has often incorporated pieces integral to Indian culture in its lookbooks without giving due credit. The latest to do so seems to be the Italian fashion giant Prada. Prada showcased Spring Summer 2026 men’s collection with ‘new’ sandals—Kolhapuri-esque footwear, minus the origin credits. However, it is important to note that Prada did not introduce Kolhapuri Chappals at their recent show in Milan. But it is the striking similarity of their new line of sandals that raised the eyebrows. Basmati Coat For USD 2K? Viral Instagram Reel Shows Jackets Made Out of Basmati Rice Bags Sold at High Price Will Leave Fashion Enthusiasts in Amuse.

Prada's Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Prada's Show in Milan

As the models strutted the runway, the quintessential Kolhapuri chappal on their feet caught the desi internet users’ attention. Fashion glossaries listed them as ‘leather flats,’ treating them like a fresh new silhouette rather than the Indian heirlooms they actually are. And that's what irked the internet users, sparking controversy.

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

so after the scandinavian scarves & a million other Indian things, the world has now blatantly stolen our beloved Kolhapuri chappals. This is the Prada men's spring collection 2026 & I'm appalled & curious to know what they'd call it. handcrafted leather thong chappals? pic.twitter.com/EWOKf0NIVm — Hetal (@heyytal) June 23, 2025

Social Media Users Aren't Impressed

Kolhapuri Chappals' Long Tradition

Hello @Prada Your Spring Summer 2026 Men’s collection dropped #Kolhapuri-esque footwear - without giving any credit to the original & traditional craftsmanship of #Maharashtra (which has got GI tag also in 2019). The concept & design that you have stolen, was originated in 12th… pic.twitter.com/z4QtX5Yeub — SunandaSSinha (@SunandaSSinha) June 24, 2025

Kolhapuri chappals are more than just footwear. They are a connection to long tradition, a symbol of craftsmanship and a nod to comfort. Named after the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where they originated, the sandals were first worn as early as the 13th century. The Kolhapuri chappals have a significant history in India, with the sandals remaining unscathed over centuries worth of seasonal churns of trends. So, if Prada’s ‘new’ sandals look familiar to you, that’s because they are.

Fact check

Claim : Prada Introduce Kolhapuri Chappals As Brand’s ‘New’ Sandals at the Milan Runway Conclusion : No, Prada did not introduce Kolhapuri Chappals at the Milan Runway. However, their new line of shoes for SS26 menswear is strikingly similar to India's Kolhapuri Chappals. Full of Trash Clean

