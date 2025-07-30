Fact Check: Is That Rajinikanth Seen Slipping and Falling in ‘Leaked’ CCTV Footage? No, That’s Not ‘Coolie’ Superstar in Viral Video and We Have Proof!

Rajinikanth is gearing up to launch his much-awaited new movie Coolie on August 14. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this marks their first collaboration. Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble, featuring industry heavyweights such as Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan alongside the Tamil superstar himself. ‘Coolie’: Is Anirudh Ravichander’s ‘Powerhouse’ From Rajinikanth’s Movie Inspired by a Lil Nas X Song? Video Making Alleged Comparisons Is Going Viral – WATCH!

With promotions for Coolie picking up pace, a viral video has surfaced online, causing concern among some Rajinikanth fans. The footage, taken from a CCTV camera at a private residence, shows an elderly, balding man with white hair walking through his garden to collect a newspaper. On his way back, he slips and falls, but quickly gets back on his feet and walks away as if nothing happened.

Viral Video of 'Rajnikanth' Fall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Applaud Trends (@timesapplaudtrends)

The video has been widely circulated with claims that the man is Rajinikanth, prompting fans to worry about the 74-year-old icon’s health. Some viewers expressed admiration for how swiftly he recovered from the fall, remarking that 'only Rajinikanth' could bounce back like that. Others questioned how such private footage could have made its way online. Meanwhile, several remain convinced that the man is not Rajinikanth. Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Say ‘Israel Kills, US Funds, Europe Supports’ Over Palestine Attacks? No, Viral Post Wrongly Attributes Quote to ‘King’ Khan.

Multiple media outlets picked up the clip but were unable to verify whether it featured the legendary actor. So, is the elderly man in the video really Rajinikanth?

The Truth - Not Rajinikanth, But Someone Else

Upon closer inspection, the man in the video bears little resemblance to Rajinikanth. In fact, the person in question has been identified as Karnataka-based digital creator and journalist Rajaram Tallur.

Tallur himself shared the video on his Facebook page a week ago, explaining that it was captured by his own home security camera and posted as a light-hearted anecdote.

When the clip went viral with false claims linking it to Rajinikanth, Tallur followed up with another post clarifying the truth and criticising media outlets for running with the fabricated angle without proper verification. Fact Check: No, Pedro Pascal Didn’t Inappropriately Kiss Vanessa Kirby During ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Promotions – Viral Videos Are AI-Generated.

Rajaram Tallur's New FB Post on the Viral Video

Conclusion

The viral CCTV video showing an elderly man’s fall has nothing to do with Rajinikanth. The individual is, in fact, journalist Rajaram Tallur, who has openly confirmed the same. This incident serves as a reminder that viral clips often spread misinformation, and verifying facts before sharing is essential, especially when they involve public figures like Rajinikanth.

Fact check

Claim : Viral Video of An Elderly Man Falling in His Garden is Claimed to be of Rajinikanth's. Conclusion : That's not Rajinikanth; that's a Karnataka-based journalist Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).