Fact Check: Woman Seen in Singapore Mall Video Was Not Arrested For 'Not Wearing Facemask', Know The Truth Behind the Viral Clip

A video going viral on social media platforms shows four police officers surrounding a woman at a shopping mall, handcuffing and taking her away. As the clip was shared widely, some said that she was arrested on the spot for not wearing facemasks at a mall in Singapore. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "In Singapore, if no mask, straight arrest. No sympathy." Some Twitterati also commented on it saying that it was the right way by law enforcers to ensure a person was following the law to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, the claims are fake and the woman was not handcuffed for not wearing a facemask. The truth is that she was held under the Mental Health Act for pouring soup on a man and biting his hand. Can You Microwave Fabric Masks to Sanitize Them For Reuse? Fact Check Behind The Viral False DIY Message Doing Rounds on Social Media.

The police said that the 35-year-old woman was apprehended on October 13, 2020. Reportedly, the woman shouted at a 32-year-old man inside the restaurant and allegedly poured the soup over his head. She also spat on him and bit his hand. The man had to be rushed to Tan Tock Seng hospital thereafter. In reality, the video which is being circulated shows the woman being apprehended by police officers for her inappropriate behaviour under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. Free Masks Distributed Under Govt's PM Mask Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News on Coronavirus.

However, as the footage went viral, many called it a violation of human rights. On October 14, the clip was shared on various Facebook groups, including Singaporean politician M Ravi calling the "arrest" unacceptable and stating it a "serious offence" to handcuff someone unlawfully in public. As per reports, the woman accused the police of bullying as they tried to arrest her. Edible Masks Go Viral! Madurai Restaurant Serves Face Mask Parottas and 'Corona' Dosa to Spread Awareness Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu (Check Pics and Videos)

Woman at Singapore Mall Video Not Arrested For 'Not Wearing Facemask:

In Singspore, if no mask, straight arrest. No sympathy. pic.twitter.com/JYkh2QchDk — Sheela Bhatt (@sheela2010) October 20, 2020

A statement from the police reads, "The woman is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties. She had hurled verbal abuse and also spat on the officers in the process." The woman is currently receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health. As the video went viral, it garnered a lot of reactions from social media users who said that other countries should also learn from Singapore on how to ensure the law is being followed, while the woman was held for another reason.

