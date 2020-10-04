IAF Sukhoi Su-30 Fighter Jet Was Not Shot Down by China's PLA in Tibet; PIB Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, October 4: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and China at the eastern sector of Ladakh border, a fake news was circulated on social media by a handle which appeared to be operated by a Chinese user. The rumour-monger stated that the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was shot down by China's People Liberation Army (PLA). 7th Round of India-China Military Talks on October 12.

Claim: A tweet was posted by a user going by the name of Zhong Xin (@ZhingXN), claiming that Su-30 jet of IAF had flown over Tibet region, and was shot down the Air Force of PLA. "Breaking News: Our Air force has shutdown Indian fighter jet Sukhoi su–30 in Tibet (sic)," his tweet posted on October 3 read.

See Zhong Xin's Tweet

Breaking News: Our Air force has shutdown Indian fighter jet Sukhoi su–30 in Tibet. — Zhong Xin 🇨🇳 (@ZhongXN) October 3, 2020

Fact-Check: Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Indian government's official meida arm, debunked the fake news. The fact-check handle of PIB on Twitter informed netizens that the tweet posted Zhong Xin and shared by several microbloggers is absolutely untrue.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Claim: A tweet claims that an IAF Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet has been shot down by PLA Air Force in #Tibet.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #FAKE. No such incident has taken place. pic.twitter.com/SFHUTYiOsD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 4, 2020

"The claim is #FAKE. No such incident has taken place (sic)," the PIB Fact Check handle tweeted. Further, it should be noted that no international media outlet or the Chinese media had reported any such incident. Therefore, the claim being made by Zhong Xin should be considered as a completely fake news.

Fact check

Claim : IAF Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet has been shot down by PLA Air Force in Tibet Conclusion : Fake news. No such incident has taken place. Full of Trash Clean

