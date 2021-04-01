IB Conducted Electoral Assessment in Tamil Nadu & West Bengal Related to Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Reports

New Delhi, April 1: Certain viral reports about the ongoing assembly elections in the name of Intelligence Bureau (IB) are being circulated and shared widely. The documents claim agency conducted an electoral assessment in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu amid the Vidhan Sabha polls. The West Bengal Assembly Elections are being conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, and the Kerala Assembly Polls are scheduled for April 6. The fake reports claim that IB conducted the electoral assessment in the states for the assembly elections. Staff Selection Commission Has a Twitter Account @ssc_nic_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Handle of SSC.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shown that the reports are fake. PIB further clarifies that the Intelligence Bureau hecas not carried out any such on-ground assessment. BSNL Bharat Fiber Dealership Available on bsnlbharatfiberdealer.in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Website Asking For Money in Lieu of Dealership is Fake.

Fact Check by PIB:

#Fake reports circulating in the name of Intelligence Bureau (IB) are claiming that an electoral assessment pertaining to the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has been conducted by IB.#PIBFactCheck No such on-ground assessment was carried out by IB. pic.twitter.com/zNWlM5M6b7 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 31, 2021

Government has time and again cautioned people against such fake websites operational in its name, claiming to provide services offered by its agencies or department. People are advised to verify such information and not fall for the trap. They should rely only on the official, verified websites or notifications by the government and its undertaking for any such information.

