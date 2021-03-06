Indian Army Brought Rs 2,200 Made In India Shoes at Rs 25,000 from Israel Before Late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's Intervention? Here Is The Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, March 6: A viral message claiming that shoes for militarily personnel, manufactured by Jaipur-based firm at the cost of Rs 2,200 each, is being purchased to the Indian army for Rs 25,000 per pair from Israel- after being exported to the Middle East country due to high corruption in India- is being widely circulated and shared over social media platform. The claim adds that this practice of discontinued after former Defence Minister, Late Manohar Parrikar intervened in the matter. Indian Army's BrahMos Missile Failed While Testing? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake Tweet.

However, a fact check undertaken by news channel ABP has found out that the claim being made in this context is fake and baseless. Quoting army sources, the channel said that the Indian Army does not purchase shoes from Israel. Furthermore, it contacted sources at the Ministry of Defence, seeking their views in the matter to which they replied that there had not been any intervention by Parrikar in connection to purchasing shoes for military usage. 25,000 Indian Army Soldiers Returned Their Shaurya Chakra Medals in Solidarity With Farmers’ Protest? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

The report adds that the Indian Army uses only two types of shoe that are exported from other countries. One of them being the 'anti-mines shoe', that were brought from an European country. However the deal was ended in 2013. Another being the 'Siachen Boots' that are being purchased from Italy at around Rs 11,000.

The government and its agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such false information and news propagated through the various social media platforms. People have been advised to cross check any claim made on the behalf of the state authorities as it can be fake, misleading and circulated to promote the vested interest of a particular group. The general public should rely only on verified sourced and official government agencies for any information to avoid being misled through social media's propaganda and spreading fake news.

