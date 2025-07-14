Is July 14 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today on Account of Beh Deinkhlam Festival? Know Truth As '14 July Holiday in India' Trends

Mumbai, July 14: Is there a bank holiday today, July 14? The question comes as people are looking for answers, with a sharp surge in the search term "14 July holiday in India." It is worth noting that according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) July holiday calendar, banks will remain closed today (Monday), July 14, on account of Beh Deinkhlam. However, people are wondering if the Beh Deinkhlam holiday is applicable across the country.

It must be noted that the question whether there is a bank holiday today, July 14 comes as there has been a surge in interest in the Google Search Trends with the term "14 July holiday in India" trending. While July 14 indeed is a designated bank holiday, the said holiday does not apply nationwide. Wonder why? Scroll below to know whether banks are open or closed today, July 14, across the country. RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday, July 14?

According to the RBI's holiday list for July 2025, July 14 is a bank holiday in Shillong, Meghalaya, on account of Beh Deinkhlam festival. That said, the July 14 bank holiday applies only to Meghalaya and its capital city, Shillong. The Beh Deinkhlam is a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe of Meghalaya. Beh Deinkhlam festival has been declared a bank holiday in the state by the RBI. This means all public and private banks will remain closed today in Meghalaya on the occasion of the Beh Deinkhlam festival. Banks will remain open across the country except Meghalaya.

Bank Holidays in July 2025

While second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are bank holidays, there are seven listed bank holidays in July 2025. These holidays include Kharchi Puja on July 3, Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday on July 5, Beh Deinkhlam on July 14, Harela on July 16, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh on July 17, Ker Puja on July 19, and Drukpa Tshe-zi on July 28. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

While physical banking will be affected today due to the Beh Deinkhlam festival holiday, important banking services such as ATMs, money transfer, etc., will be available through digital and internet banking. So, the "14 July holiday in India" is true, but the bank holiday for the Beh Deinkhlam festival is only for Meghalaya and its capital city, Shillong.

Fact check

Claim : There is a bank holiday today, July 14 (Monday) and that banks are closed across the country Conclusion : Banks are open across the country today, July 14 (Monday). They will remain shut in Meghalaya and its capital Shillong on account of Beh Deinkhlam festival. Full of Trash Clean

