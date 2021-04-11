ISRO Developed 'Radio Garden' that Enables People to Listen to Stations From Across The World? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi, April 11: A message claiming that the Indian Space Research Institute (ISRO) has developed a radio portal called 'Radio Garden' that enables people to listen to stations from across the world, is being widely circulated and shared on social media. It also contains the link to the radio portal, and it claims that by clicking on the link one can see the globe rotating. The viral message claims that by clicking on the link one can listen to live radio station from any country. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releasing Astonishing Space Images of Earth? Here's a Fact Check.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Bureau of India has found out that the claim made in the message is fake. PIB has further stated that the ISRO has not developed any such radio portal as claimed in the message. Fact Check: Did IISc and ISRO Scientists Make Space Bricks With Urine For Buildings on Moon? Know Truth About The Viral News Report.

Fact Check By PIB:

#FakeAlert A message claiming that @isro has developed a radio portal called "Radio Garden" that enables people to listen to stations from across the world is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck This claim is #FAKE. No such radio portal has been developed by #ISRO. pic.twitter.com/v365ErbHGE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 10, 2021

Government and its agencies have time and again cautioned the general public regarding such misleading and false information. People have been warned against fake news being circulated in the media. It has been advised to verify the information or claims with the relevant authorities. To avoid been misled by any such information, people should rely on the official government releases and notification.

Fact check

Claim : ISRO has developed a radio portal called \'Radio Garden\' that enables people to listen to stations from across the world. Conclusion : The claim is fake. ISRO has not developed any such radio portal. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).