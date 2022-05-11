Kiran Bedi Falls For Fake News Yet Again, Shares 5-Headed Shark Attack Movie Clip Video With False Claim

Mumbai, May 11: Every once in a while, social media gets flooded with fake images, videos, or news. And more often than not, people fall prey to such fake posts without checking their authenticity. The latest victim of fake news was Kiran Bedi. Bedi has a weakness for falling for fake news, and Internet has witnessed her often falling for the most obvious fake news.

The retired IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday shared a video clip on Twitter that claimed National Geographic paid $1 million for the rare video of a shark. In the video clip, a massive fish can be seen jumping out of the ocean and attacking a helicopter. In a fraction of a second, the gigantic fish hauls the helicopter down into the ocean as terrified onlookers watch. Hindu Residents Threatened by Mob of Muslims To Sell Their Flats in Bhavnagar? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral.

Watch Video:

In reality, the video clip was in fact a scene from a movie called "5-Headed Shark Attack," a TV movie released back in 2017. According to Wikipedia, "5-Headed Shark Attack" is a horror/sci-fi movie about a mutated, five-headed, great white shark that goes on a rampage on the beaches of Puerto Rico.

Fact check

Claim : National Geographic channel paid $1 million for the rare video of a 5-headed shark. Conclusion : The video clip was in fact a scene from a movie called 5-Headed Shark Attack, a TV movie released back in 2017. Full of Trash Clean

