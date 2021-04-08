Kumbh Mela 2021: Did Government Say Kumbh Might Become a COVID-19 Super Spreader? PIB Fact Check Calls Media Reports 'Incorrect'

New Delhi, April 8: Some media report claiming that the government of India held a deliberation that Kumbh Mela might become a COVID-19 'super-spreader' are being widely circulated and shared on social media. Certain viral reports claim that in a review meeting the central government officials express 'apprehension' that the Kumbh Mela might turn into a coronavirus super spreader. Mahakumbh, this year, is being held for a duration of 30 days from April 1 to April 30. RBI Extends Exchange Facility For Indian Demonetised Currency Notes For Foreign Citizens? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in media reports is incorrect. It further adds that no such deliberation was held during the review meeting. Is Govt Giving Free Internet to 100 Million Users for 3 Months? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Fact Check By PIB:

Some media reports have claimed that the Government of India held a deliberation that #KumbhMela might become a #COVID19 'super-spreader'#PIBFactCheck: The media reports are incorrect. pic.twitter.com/nXp8jepJSy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 7, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people for false and misleading information. It has also warned people against such incorrect media reports. People are advised to verify such information with the relevant government authorities. They should only rely on official government sources and notifications for any such information.

