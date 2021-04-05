Is Govt Giving Free Internet to 100 Million Users for 3 Months? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, April 5: A message claiming that the Government of India is providing free internet is being widely shared and circulated on WhatsApp. The viral message claims that the government is giving free internet to millions users for a period of three months. The WhatsApp message claims, 'Indian Govt is providing free internet to 100 Million users for three months.'Is Jio Offering Free Recharge Worth Rs 555 to Celebrate The Birth of Mukesh Ambani's Grandson? Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Viral Message.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau has found out that the claim being made in the viral WhatsApp message is fake. The government of India has not made any such announcement. Free Gifts by Amazon on Its 30th Anniversary Celebration? If You Have Received WhatsApp Message Claiming That You Can Win Huawei Mate 40 pro 5G via a Survey, You MUST See This Fact Check First!

Fact Check By PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people to not fall such fake claims and misinformation. It has also advised the citizens to follow and verify any information from the official releases by the government. Any such information should be cross checked and verified, before believing and circulating such false aand misleading claims.

Claim : Govt giving free internet to 100 Million users for a three months. Conclusion : PIB fact check shows the claim is fake. Govt has not made any such announcement. Full of Trash Clean

