Sniper Monkeys Arrive in The US? Fact Check Behind Viral Picture of Baboon Sniper or Monkey With Rifle Doing Rounds on Social Media

Sniper monkeys arrive in the US (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As if 2020 wasn't bad enough, now there are sniper monkeys entering the US? Or are they? Pictures of a monkey holding a rifle in its hand are doing rounds on social media with claims that these attacker monkeys have entered the US. The pictures that are being circulated on social media seem to look like a photo of a news bulletin which warns as "Breaking News" that says, "Sniper Monkeys Arrive In US". This image is being circulated with a message that the year 2020 is bringing in one problem after the other. Tweets are doing rounds that say that the next issue that we have to deal with in 2020 are sniper monkeys. Take a look at this tweet:

We got sniper monkeys coming next pic.twitter.com/Qdtq4k1YPc — trent bennett 🇺🇸 (@tben_77) June 2, 2020

People are saying since last month that while we are worried about murder hornets, we also have sniper monkeys coming our way.

I know we are all preparing for the murder Hornets but have you guys seen the sniper monkeys yet? pic.twitter.com/zEmcBXYVUf — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) May 10, 2020

But is it true? Are sniper monkeys arriving in the US to cause some kind of harm after murder hornets? Well, this is not true. This picture is being used out of context and in fact, this picture is way old and its history dates back to the year 2012. A Buzzfeed article that only has this sniper monkey picture from 2012 says that it is actually a Baboon Sniper. So, no, sniper monkeys are not arriving in the US, at least not this year (thank god! LOL).

While we already have enough in our plates for 2020 with coronavirus and murder hornets, we surely have one less problem with the news of sniper monkeys arriving the US, turning out to be fake, isn't it? The picture being circulated on social media seems morphed to make it seem like it was a piece of breaking news flashed in the news channel, which is not the case. There is no news of sniper monkeys entering the US.

