The fake news of stone pelting at the residence of former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal was reported wrongly by some media channels. Delhi police on Sunday, July 17 termed media channels' claims as wrong information. In a tweet, Delhi police said, "a Back glass of a PCR Van outside of a former BJP leader's house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle". "All are advised not to propagate false information".

Some media channels are wrongly stating that thr hs been stone pelting at residence of Sh. @naveenjindalbjp. Back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle. All are advised not to propagate false information. @PIB_India — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 17, 2022

